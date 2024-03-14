Smart Cities Market CAGR of 20.5%, Strategies for Success Future-Proofing Your Business Amidst Uncertainty

The “Smart Cities Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The concept of smart cities has gained significant traction in recent years, driven by the need for sustainable urban development and efficient resource management. In 2020, the global smart cities market reached a value of USD 114,901.8 million, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards urban innovation. With projections indicating a robust growth trajectory, the market is poised to reach USD 670,424.1 million by 2030, reflecting a remarkable CAGR of 20.5%. This report aims to delve into the dynamics shaping the smart cities market, exploring key drivers, challenges, and opportunities driving its evolution.

Smart cities utilize information and communication technology to improve operational efficiency, share information with public and provide a better quality of government service and citizen welfare. The market is majorly driven by the growing need for public safety and communication infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing number of government initiatives and PPP models for smart cities, are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

For instance, in 2018-19, Government of India allocated around USD 828.86 million in its budget for development of 5 new smart cities. This budget increased by 7% to about USD 866.61 million in 2019-20. Additionally, rising focus on environmental sustainability and investments in 5G technologies for smart city developments are also factors leading to positive influence on the market.

Market Drivers:

The rapid urbanization witnessed across the globe stands as a primary driver fueling the growth of the smart cities market. As urban populations continue to swell, the demand for innovative solutions to address infrastructure challenges becomes increasingly pressing. Moreover, governments and urban planners are increasingly embracing digitalization and IoT technologies to enhance civic amenities, promote sustainability, and improve the overall quality of life for citizens. These factors, coupled with advancements in connectivity and sensor technologies, are propelling the adoption of smart city solutions worldwide.

Growth Influencers:

Growing requirement of communication infrastructure and public safety

Public safety is an ongoing challenge for various cities across the globe. However, as urban populations are growing, smart cities are leveraging novel digital technologies for monitoring and optimising energy and water consumption for creating effective transportation infrastructures, enhancing citizen access to services, and delivering city-wide connectivity required by businesses as well as citizens. For instance, the City of San Diego in 2016 invested in smart streetlight technology and installed more cost effective as well as brighter LED lights in its neighbourhoods. Earlier the city used the sensor data collected by the lighting system to inform municipal decisions around traffic flow and pedestrian crossings. As of 2019, the smart streetlight technology along with the video management system was used by San Diego. By August 2019, the city only had 1800 officers for a population of 1.3 million spread over 300 square miles. It aimed at using this data collected by the smart streetlights for aiding to provide evidence for violent crime investigations and fatal or near fatal car collisions.

Rising number of government initiatives and PPP models for smart cities

Various government initiatives along with public private partnerships are boosting the market growth. For instance, China has various smart city initiatives which are combining metering devices, embedded sensors, and other such monitoring technologies with artificial intelligence analysis and big data processing for assisting in managing the public spaces as well as the cities. As of 2020, the country has near about 800 smart cities pilot programs in planning or processes. This is about half of the total smart cities across the globe. Such initiatives are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Growing focus on environmental sustainability

Apart from advantages such as time, safety, health, jobs, connectedness, and cost of living, smart cities market also has potential to be realized in the environmental sector. Smart applications contributing most to environmental advancements include improvements in saving water & energy, improving mobility, and reducing waste. Smart city solutions such as energy use optimization, air quality monitoring, and water, waste, & electricity tracking have potential to 30 to 130 fewer kgs of waste produced per person per year, to reduce 10-15% fewer CHG emissions, and to save 25 to 80 litres of water saved per person per day. Such applications of smart cities to improve environmental sustainability are expected to fuel the market growth.

5G technology – Key enabler of smart city developments

The 5G technology is expected to enable a new kind of communication network to interconnect everything. This is set to impact societies and economies to provide the necessary communication infrastructure required by various smart city applications. One of the many smart city applications that can be fulfilled using 5G technologies is the intelligent transporting system (ITS). The technology had laid a foundation for building smart technology, productive industry, and innovative ways of communicating. Also, 5G acts as a communication network to support the IoT infrastructure required by various smart city vertical industries. Therefore, various applications of 5G technology to enable many smart city developments are expected to boost the market growth.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the immense potential, the journey towards smart city transformation is not without its challenges. One significant hurdle is the complex interplay of stakeholders involved, including government bodies, private sector entities, and citizens, each with their own priorities and interests. Additionally, concerns related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and interoperability pose significant challenges to the seamless integration of smart city solutions. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and collaboration. By fostering public-private partnerships, leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain, and prioritizing citizen engagement, stakeholders can overcome barriers and unlock the full potential of smart cities.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Smart Cities market include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc., Alphabet Inc., AT&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Foxconn Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, INTEL Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

Regional Insights:

The adoption of smart city initiatives varies across regions, influenced by factors such as economic development, regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure maturity. While developed regions like North America and Europe lead in terms of market share, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing rapid growth, driven by investments in urban infrastructure and digitalization. Moreover, initiatives such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative and India’s Smart Cities Mission are catalyzing smart city development in their respective regions, creating lucrative opportunities for market players.

Segments Overview:

The global smart cities market is segmented into technology, component, application, and deployment.

By technology

• Artificial Intelligence

– Deep Machine Learning

– Artificial Neural Network

– Voice Recognition

– Pattern Recognition

– Natural Language Processing

– Others

• Big Data Big Data Analytics

• Cellular Technology

– 5G Technology

– Others

• Cloud Technology

• Edge Computing

• High Performance Computing

• Internet of Things (IoT)

– Satellite Network

– Cellular Network

– Radio Frequency Identification

– Near Field Communication

– Wi Fi

– Quantum Computing

• Others

The internet of things (IoT) segment accounts for the largest share of more than 30%. Rising adoption of IoT technology in fields such as transportation is expected to contribute to the market growth. The cloud technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to growing advancements in the segment.

By Component,

• Hardware

o Camera

o Sensors/Detectors

o Meters

o Vehicles

o Smart Robots

o Others

• Software

o Cloud (IoT) Platform

o Public

o Private

o Data Management & Analytics

o Cyber Security

o Remote Monitoring

• Services

o Consulting

o System Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

o Managed Services

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of around 40% owing to the growing demand for connected hardware devices. On the other hand, the software segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing technological advancements.

By Application,

• Smart Transportation

o Parking Management

o Ticketing & Travel Management

o Traffic Management

o Passenger Information Management System

o Freight Information System

o Other Smart Transportation Systems

• Smart Utilities

o Energy management

o Advanced Metering Infrastructure

o Smart Grid

o Water Management

o Distribution Management

o Other Smart Utilities

• Smart Governance

o E Governance Solutions

o Smart Public Safety

o Law Enforcement

o City Planning

o Other Governance Services

• Smart Home & Building

o Building Automation System

o Energy Management Systems

o Parking Management System

o Emergency Management System

o Other Smart Building System

• Smart Citizen Service

o Smart Education

o Smart Healthcare

o Emergency Response System

o Video Surveillance System

o Assisted Living Solution

o Other Citizen Services

• Smart Mobility

o Electric Vehicle Charging

o Tunnel Management

o Tolling Management

o Other Mobility Solutions

• Other Application

The smart citizen service segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 20%. Most of the government organizations prioritise citizen safety which results into the market growth. Smart governance segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR. The application enables government organizations to improve accountability, transparency, collaboration, security, and citizens’ participation, which positively influences the market growth.

By Deployment,

• Cloud

• On-Premise

The cloud segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its increasing usage in smart city applications. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On regional basis, the global Smart Cities market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Smart Cities market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Smart Cities market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Smart Cities market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Cities Market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Smart Cities Market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Smart Cities Market?

• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Cities Market?

• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Cities Market?

• What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Smart Cities Market?

• What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Smart Cities Market?

Market Trends:

