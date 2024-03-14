V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market CAGR of 33.8%, Weathering the Storm Future-Proofing Your Business in Dynamic Markets

The “V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in vehicle connectivity and the proliferation of smart transportation solutions. In 2020, the market recorded a value of USD 2,917.1 Million, and it is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a rise to USD 18,877.1 Million by 2027. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the V2X market, highlighting key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping its trajectory.

The V2X technology enables vehicles to communicate with moving parts of the traffic system around them. The market is majorly driven by the rise in the adoption of connected cars. According to the Cambridge Innovation Institute, over 125 million passenger cars with embedded connectivity are estimated to ship globally between 2018 and 2022. Moreover, favorable government initiatives, as well as rising technology penetration, are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Also, wildly increasing traffic congestion and environmental concerns are expected to boost market growth.

Market Overview:

The V2X market encompasses technologies facilitating communication between vehicles and various entities within their environment, including other vehicles, infrastructure, pedestrians, and networks. The growing emphasis on enhancing road safety, reducing traffic congestion, and enabling efficient transportation systems has spurred the adoption of V2X solutions worldwide.

Growth Influencers:

A rise in the adoption of connected cars

Cars enabled with the 5G wireless technology are currently in their testing phase. With features such as faster downloading speeds and low latency, connected cars are one of the largest beneficiaries of the new wireless standards. Connected cars offer more than just the added entertainment in their dashboard. C-V2X or cellular vehicle-to-X technology encompasses the connecting of vehicle sensors to driving data such as traffic, location, speed, other cars, and anything else which can be conceived in this driving ecosystem. Ford Motor’s CES show conducted in January 2019, stated that the company aims to equip the entire portfolio of Ford cars with 5G modems. These are expected to roll out in 2022. Such developments are anticipated to boost market growth.

Favorable government initiatives and rising technology penetration

Various government initiatives coupled with technological advancements by companies are boosting market growth. For instance, China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile are expected to invest near about USD 184 billion in 5G network technology by 2025. In addition to this, in 2020, China Unicom and Volvo collaborated to explore the V2X technology and other use cases requiring a 5G network. Such developments by market players and initiatives by the government are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in Connected Vehicles: The integration of advanced communication technologies in vehicles, such as 5G connectivity and IoT sensors, has enabled seamless communication between vehicles and surrounding infrastructure, fostering the development of V2X solutions.

The integration of advanced communication technologies in vehicles, such as 5G connectivity and IoT sensors, has enabled seamless communication between vehicles and surrounding infrastructure, fostering the development of V2X solutions. Government Initiatives for Smart Transportation: Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in smart transportation initiatives to address traffic congestion, enhance road safety, and reduce carbon emissions, thereby driving the demand for V2X technologies.

Rising Demand for Autonomous Vehicles: The proliferation of autonomous vehicles necessitates robust V2X capabilities to enable effective communication between vehicles, pedestrians, and infrastructure, thereby propelling market growth.

The proliferation of autonomous vehicles necessitates robust V2X capabilities to enable effective communication between vehicles, pedestrians, and infrastructure, thereby propelling market growth. Growing Focus on Road Safety: With a rising number of road accidents globally, there is heightened focus on leveraging V2X technologies to enhance road safety through real-time communication and collision avoidance systems.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market include Altran, Autotalks LTD, TE Connectivity, Cohda Wireless, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Flex LTD., General Motors, Harman International, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Kapsch Group, Lear Corporation, Marben Products, Mitsubishi Corporation, Molex (Koch Industries), Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, NUVVE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Unex Technology Corp., Stmicroelectronics, and Tata Elxsi, among others.

The cumulative market share of the eight major players is near about 63.3%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2021, Autotalks collaborated with Sreda to deliver Autotalks’ V2X solutions for Russian and global markets.

Market Challenges:

Interoperability Issues: The lack of standardized protocols and interoperability between different V2X systems poses a significant challenge, hindering seamless communication between vehicles and infrastructure.

The lack of standardized protocols and interoperability between different V2X systems poses a significant challenge, hindering seamless communication between vehicles and infrastructure. Cybersecurity Concerns: The increasing connectivity of vehicles exposes them to cybersecurity threats, raising concerns regarding the safety and privacy of V2X communications.

Infrastructure Readiness: The deployment of V2X technologies requires significant investments in infrastructure, including roadside units and communication networks, which may pose challenges in regions with limited resources.

The deployment of V2X technologies requires significant investments in infrastructure, including roadside units and communication networks, which may pose challenges in regions with limited resources. Regulatory Hurdles: Evolving regulatory frameworks and standards for V2X technologies may create uncertainties for market players, impacting their investment decisions and deployment strategies.

Segments Overview:

The global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market is segmented into component, communication, connectivity, application, vehicle type, and vehicle application.

By Component

• Hardware

o Onboard Unit (Connectivity Control Unit)

o Road-Side Unit

• Software Platform

• Services

The hardware segment held the largest share of more than 45%. The high product availability of V2X hardware is anticipated to contribute to market growth. The software platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to rising advancements in the segment, such as the 5G technology.

By Communication

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

• Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

• Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

• Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

• Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

• Vehicle-to Device (V2D)

The vehicle to vehicle (V2V) segment accounted for the largest share due to government initiatives in this segment. On the other hand, the vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 35.1% over the forecast period, as the technology would help in resolving issues such as traffic congestion.

By Connectivity,

• Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC)

• Cellular

• Hybrid

The DSRC segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its cost-effectiveness over the connectivity segments. The cellular segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as it offers wide coverage options, as compared to the other alternatives.

By Application,

• Automated driver assistance (ADAS)

• Intelligent traffic systems

• Emergency vehicle notification

• Passenger information system

• Fleet & asset management

• Parking management system

• Line and non-line of sight

• Backing

• Others

The fleet & asset management segment accounted for the largest market share of around 15% owing to increasing usage of V2X in the sector. The ADAS segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the technological advancements by market players in the segment.

By Vehicle Type

• ICE Vehicle

• Electric Vehicles

The ICE Vehicle segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high adoption of ICE Vehicles across the globe currently. Electric vehicles are expected to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the segment by many market players in the automobile sector.

By Vehicle Application

• Commercial

• Passenger

• Off-highway

The passenger segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high demand for passenger cars. The off-highway segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 30% in the global market owing to the presence of developed countries, i.e. the U.S. and Canada, which are one of the largest automotive markets. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during 2017 to 2027.

Market Opportunities:

Emergence of 5G Networks: The rollout of 5G networks offers high-speed, low-latency communication capabilities, unlocking new opportunities for the development of advanced V2X applications, such as real-time traffic management and autonomous driving. Integration with Smart City Initiatives: V2X technologies can be integrated with smart city infrastructure to optimize traffic flow, enhance public transportation systems, and improve overall urban mobility. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration between automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and government agencies can accelerate the development and adoption of standardized V2X solutions, fostering innovation and market growth. Expansion in Emerging Markets: With rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle penetration in emerging economies, there is significant potential for the adoption of V2X technologies to address mobility challenges and improve transportation efficiency.

Table of Content:

The global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the Global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market?

• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market?

• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market?

• What is the market share of the leading players in the Global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market?

• What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market?

Market Trends:

