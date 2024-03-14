Japan Mobile Mapping Market CAGR of 24.4%, Size Explorer’s Expedition into Unveiling Growth

The “Japan Mobile Mapping Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The Japan mobile mapping market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for location-based services. The Japan mobile mapping market held a market value of USD 5,212.06 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 35,860.5 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

Satellite mapping technology’s increasing use, as well as its smooth integration into smartphones as well as Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices, is propelling market revenue growth. To fulfil the demand for accurate and up-to-date spatial data, the increased utilisation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in 3D mapping, environmental control, machine control, accident investigation, including disaster response is driving the mobile mapping market. The mobile mapping market is supporting the creation of novel methods for automatic and speedy data collection, thanks to the help of the most recent 5G internet.

Market Overview:

The market is characterized by the proliferation of smartphones equipped with GPS technology, enabling users to access mapping services on the go. Additionally, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has enhanced the accuracy and functionality of mobile mapping applications, further driving market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing investment in city planning and smart city projects

Smart cities are fast growing as a result of increased urbanisation and government-supported programmes around the world. A smart city cannot exist in the absence of a 3D map. Mobile mapping technology for smart cities aims to improve people’s quality of life by optimising resources and maintaining sustainability through 3D city modelling, autonomous navigation, traffic and disaster management, digitising roadway property, and pollution reduction. Data management and access have been greatly aided by the use of smartphones and the internet. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 8.27 billion mobile cellular connections would be available worldwide in 2020. Smartphones make it simple to access geographical data.

Companies such as Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, and others are utilising mobile mapping technologies for augmented reality 3D models. As a result of 3D urban modelling for mobility, sustainability, IoT, and autonomous driving, the mobile mapping business has grown dramatically. Furthermore, increased 5G technology connectivity has unlocked bandwidths of more than 1 GHz, enabling quality of service to both consumers and mobile mapping technology vendors via a reduction in latency with real-time data transmission. Thanks to 5G technology, mobile mapping firms can now show GIS assets with exact and scalable 3D representations of objects such as buildings, trees, and light posts, as well as night vision photographs. Investments in city planning and smart city projects have increased, as have advancements.

Increasing demand for terrestrial mobile mapping in logistics and transportation especially for aging population

The mobile mapping market is giving new possibilities for establishing new databases and updating old databases in areas such as transportation, utility management, and city planning. Google, Microsoft, Apple, and others are continuing to deploy mobile mapping technologies for aerial photogrammetry or terrestrial surveying using 360? long-lasting real sense cameras (LiDAR). In the monitoring environment, mobile navigation Geographic Information System (GIS) is becoming increasingly popular. Environmental scientists are using mobile mapping GIS tools to assist with tasks such as storm and hurricane forecasting and monitoring. The revenue rise in the mobile mapping sector is being driven by a NASA-funded research project focusing on environmental monitoring and natural resource management.

Key Drivers:

Several factors contribute to the projected growth of the Japan mobile mapping market. These include the rising demand for real-time navigation solutions, the increasing adoption of location-based advertising by businesses, and government initiatives promoting the development of smart cities and infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top players collectively held approximately 75% of the market share

Prominent players in the Japan mobile mapping market include:

Topcon Corporation

PASCO Corporation

NV5 Japan, Inc.

Esri India Technologies

Genesys International

McElhanney companies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Quantum Spatial

Timmons Group

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

Others

Genesys International Corporation:

An Indian mapping, surveying, and geospatial services company.

A leader in advanced mapping, surveying, and geospatial services.

Specializes in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domains.

Employs over 2000 professionals with extensive experience in the field.

Market Forecast:

According to projections, the Japan mobile mapping market is poised for substantial expansion, with an estimated market value of USD 35,860.5 million by the year 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% during the forecast period, underscoring the market’s strong potential for development.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders, challenges such as privacy concerns, data security issues, and regulatory constraints may hinder its growth. However, advancements in data encryption and privacy-enhancing technologies offer avenues for addressing these challenges and unlocking new opportunities for market players.

Segments Overview:

Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

The software segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate of 27.8% during the forecast period.

Type:

Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping

Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping

Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

Aerial Mobile Mapping

The vehicle/land-based mobile mapping segment accounted for over 55% of the market share in 2021.

Application:

Emergency Response Planning

Internet Applications

Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management

Road Inventory and Asset Management

Digital Twins Applications

Others

The internet applications segment is expected to surpass US$ 135 billion in revenue by 2030.

End Users:

Agriculture

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate

Retail

Mining

Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

Others

The real estate segment represented a market opportunity of US$ 3,158.6 million. Additionally, the transport and logistics segment held the largest market share, exceeding 30% in 2021.



In July 2022, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a prominent provider of automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced a collaboration with Japan Post, a special private company offering postal, logistics, banking, and insurance services. Japan Post plans to utilize Innoviz’s high-performance LiDAR sensors to construct digital maps.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. unveiled an updated version of their Mitsubishi Mobile Mapping System, the MMS-G220, in January 2017. The MMS-G220 employs GPS antennae, laser scanners, and cameras installed on vehicles to collect highly accurate 3-D location data of road surfaces and roadside elements, with an absolute accuracy of 4 inches. This facilitates the creation of detailed 3D maps suitable for autonomous driving applications. The new model will initially launch in the Asia-Oceania region, contributing to market expansion in Japan.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Japan mobile mapping market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan mobile mapping market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan mobile mapping market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of mobile mapping

: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of mobile mapping Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in mobile mapping tools

The Japan mobile mapping market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan mobile mapping market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan mobile mapping market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan mobile mapping market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan mobile mapping market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan mobile mapping market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan mobile mapping market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan mobile mapping market?

Market Trends:

