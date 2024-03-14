Mobile Mapping Market CAGR of 26.6%, Navigating Growth Frontiers Market Size Explorer’s Insights

The “Mobile Mapping Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction

The mobile mapping market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for location-based services. In 2021, the market recorded a value of USD 42.27 billion, signaling significant traction within the industry. The global mobile mapping market held a market value of USD 42.27 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 338.8 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.

The rapid acceptance of satellite mapping technology, as well as its seamless integration into smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices, is driving market revenue growth. The growing use of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in 3D mapping, environmental monitoring, machine control, accident investigation, and disaster response to meet the demand for accurate and up-to-date spatial data is driving the mobile mapping market. With the support of the latest 5G internet, the mobile mapping market is encouraging the development of innovative ways for automated and quick data collecting.

Market Overview

The mobile mapping market encompasses a wide array of applications and technologies, including GPS navigation systems, geospatial data collection tools, and augmented reality solutions. With the proliferation of smartphones and connected devices, location-based services have become integral to various industries, from transportation and logistics to urban planning and emergency response.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing investment in city planning and smart city projects

Smart cities are rapidly expanding as a result of increased urbanisation and supported government initiatives around the world. A smart city cannot exist without a 3D map. With the support of 3D city modelling, autonomous navigation, traffic and disaster management, digitising roadway property, and pollution reduction, mobile mapping technology for smart cities is aimed to improve people’s quality of life by optimising resources and maintaining sustainability. Smartphone and internet usage have played critical roles in data management and access. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), there will be 8.27 billion mobile cellular subscriptions worldwide in 2020. Smartphones allow people to easily obtain geospatial data.

Mobile mapping technology is being widely adopted by companies such as Hexagon, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, and others for augmented reality 3D models. The mobile mapping market has seen tremendous growth as a result of 3D urban modelling for mobility, sustainability, IoT, and autonomous driving. Furthermore, the improved 5G technology connectivity has unlocked bandwidths of more than 1 GHz, providing quality of service to both users and mobile mapping technology suppliers through a decrease in latency with real-time data transmission. Mobile mapping companies can now depict GIS assets with precise and scalable 3D representations of objects such as buildings, trees, and light posts, as well as night vision photos, thanks to 5G technology. Increased investments in city planning and smart city projects, as well as advancements in 5G internet access, are likely to accelerate this trend.

Increasing demand for terrestrial mobile mapping in logistics and transportation especially for aging population

In applications such as transportation, utility management, and city planning, the mobile mapping market is providing new capabilities for creating new databases and updating old databases. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and others are continuing to use mobile mapping technology for aerial photogrammetry or terrestrial surveying with the use of 360? long-lasting real sense camera (LiDAR). Companies such as Google, for example, have deployed an estimated fleet of 1,000+ trucks in the United States to provide internet map data. These technological improvements in converting geographical landscape data patterns into real-time 3D visualisation models are propelling the mobile mapping market’s revenue growth.

Mobile navigation Geographic Information System (GIS) for environmental monitoring is becoming increasingly used in the monitoring environment. Environmental researchers are employing mobile mapping GIS tools to help with duties like storm and hurricane forecasting and monitoring. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)-funded research project focusing on environmental monitoring and natural resource management is driving revenue growth in the mobile mapping sector.

Key Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the mobile mapping market. Firstly, the increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices equipped with GPS capabilities has expanded the user base for location-based services. Additionally, the rising demand for real-time navigation and route optimization solutions in transportation and logistics sectors has spurred the deployment of mobile mapping technologies. Furthermore, the integration of advanced features such as augmented reality (AR) and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) in mapping applications is enhancing their utility across diverse industries.

Market Dominance: The leading players collectively accounted for approximately 76% of the market share.

Key Players:

Topcon Corporation

PASCO Corporation

NV5 Global, Inc.

Trimble Geospatial

AISAN TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.

Esri India Technologies

Genesys International

McElhanney Companies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Quantum Spatial

Timmons Group

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

KOKUSAI KOGYO CO., LTD.

Mosaic Viking

Langan

Timmons Group Approach:

Timmons Group has maintained its focus on improving the aesthetics, safety, and functionality of the environment since 1953.

Strategically positioned teams aim to cater to every aspect of client projects while upholding core values and vision.

Services range from offering expertise for upcoming projects to guidance on ongoing ventures.

Leica Geosystems Innovation:

Leica Geosystems, a Swiss company specializing in geographical measuring and surveying systems, introduced the Leica Pegasus TRK in May 2022.

The Leica Pegasus TRK utilizes dynamic laser scanning technology for real-time capture, measurement, and visualization of objects.

It features the Leica Pegasus FIELD software, facilitating autonomous data collection and route planning in the field.

The company emphasizes compliance with privacy standards, employing AI and machine learning algorithms to automatically blur sensitive elements like people and vehicles in real-time, without requiring additional software.

Market Challenges

Despite its rapid growth, the mobile mapping market faces certain challenges that could hinder its expansion. One such challenge is the complexity of data integration and interoperability, particularly in multi-platform environments. Ensuring seamless compatibility and data consistency across different mapping applications and devices remains a significant hurdle for industry players. Moreover, concerns related to data privacy and security pose a persistent challenge, as the collection and processing of location data raise ethical and regulatory considerations.

Segments Overview:

Components: Hardware

Software

Services

The hardware segment is expected to generate revenue exceeding USD 200 billion between 2022 and 2030. Types: Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping

Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping

Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

Aerial Mobile Mapping

The vehicle/land based mobile mapping segment captured over 55% of the market share in 2021. Applications: Emergency Response Planning

Internet Applications

Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management

Road Inventory and Asset Management

Digital Twins Applications

Others

The internet applications segment is forecasted to surpass USD 135 billion in revenue by 2030.

End Users: Agriculture

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate

Retail

Mining

Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

Others

The telecommunication segment is projected to rank second in market share by 2030, with revenue reaching USD 99.9 billion. Additionally, the transport and logistics segment dominated the market with over 30% share in 2021.

Regional Overview:

North America : The North American mobile mapping market led with a share exceeding 30% in 2021, generating revenue of USD 13.95 billion.

: Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America : These regions constitute the remaining market segmentation.

:

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the mobile mapping market is poised for robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period, reaching a market value of USD 338.8 billion by 2030. Continued advancements in technology, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for data analysis, are expected to drive innovation and expand the scope of mobile mapping applications. Furthermore, the emergence of 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT) will facilitate enhanced connectivity and real-time data exchange, further fueling market growth.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global mobile mapping market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global mobile mapping market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global mobile mapping market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of mobile mapping

: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of mobile mapping Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in mobile mapping tools

The global mobile mapping market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global mobile mapping market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile mapping market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global mobile mapping market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global mobile mapping market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global mobile mapping market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global mobile mapping market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global mobile mapping market?

Market Trends:

