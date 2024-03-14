Southeast Asia SME Software Market Size Explorer’s Journey into Growth Navigation

The “Southeast Asia SME Software Market” research report from 2024 to 2032 provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends, including key drivers, constraints, and revenue forecasts. It also examines regional markets, competitive landscapes, and growth prospects across various sectors until 2032.

Introduction:

The Southeast Asia SME software market held a market value of USD 6,326 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 11,505.9 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

According to SoftClouds (a distributor of technology solutions and digital transformation), 82% of businesses utilise CRM solutions for sales process automation and sales reporting. CRM software, according to Salesforce, helps companies increase employee productivity, improve customer engagement and retention, and gain other business benefits. CRM in sales, according to Cloudswave, can enhance the number of purchases clients make with the company. These characteristics are likely to support regional market growth.

Market Overview:

The market for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) software in Southeast Asia has been steadily expanding, driven by factors such as digitalization, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the need for efficient business management tools. In 2021, the market was valued at USD 6,326 million.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing need from SME to manage and optimize businesses

To capitalise on the increased smartphone usage, new firms in the region have adopted e-commerce business methods. As a result, market vendors have been exposed to several opportunities to expand their client base. Furthermore, retailers have been experimenting with consumer data in order to forecast patterns, customer preferences, and extract insights when combined with other data assets. As a result, these businesses have begun combining consumer insights with location data (GIS) to gain fresh insights into where and how customers shop.

Furthermore, omnichannel retailers have been at the forefront of developing consumer segmentations into core shopper profiles in order to respond to where and how each category behaves. For example, Bata, a consumer goods retailer, expanded its omnichannel CRM tactics in the Philippines and Vietnam in collaboration with Singapore-based Capillary Technologies. Following deployment, the company realised 2.2x greater returns from focused marketing in Singapore and 57x ROI from Facebook-based campaigns in Malaysia. Capillary’s Insights and Engage Platform were used by Bata to benefit from unified campaigns and accurate bespoke targeting to name a few.

Increased Efficiency Offered by Accounting Software

Most accounting software, particularly for SMEs, is now cloud-based, making it simple to implement and operate from anywhere. Larger organisations may prefer enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems if they require software that can manage not only accounting but also other areas such as inventory management in a single application. Accounting software, on the other hand, frequently provides the functionality and convenience of use, with more advanced features than Excel, enabling SMEs to manage areas such as budgets, payrolls, and others. Accounting software is generally adaptable and adjustable to an organization’s demands, so whatever accounting/bookkeeping tasks you need assistance with, chances are there’s software that can help. If nothing off the shelf fulfils your requirements, you can design custom accounting software in-house or with a third-party.

Market Growth Projection:

By 2030, the Southeast Asia SME software market is anticipated to reach a substantial value of USD 11,505.9 million, indicating a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the forecast period. This growth trajectory underscores the region’s increasing reliance on software solutions to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness among SMEs.

Key Players: Prominent players in the Southeast Asia SME software market include:

American

Xero

Sage Intacct

Assit Cornerstone

SAP

FreshBooks

Acclivity

Workday

Globallinker

Yonyou

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Kingdee

Unit4

Intuit

Aplicor

Oracle (NetSuite)

Others

Revenue Distribution: In 2021, Oracle (NetSuite) generated 70.9% of its revenue from its cloud services business unit.

Recognition: In March 2022, Infor was recognized by Constellation in six categories, including:

Configure Price Quote

Enterprise Application Platforms

Enterprise Cloud Finance

Healthcare ERP

Product-Centric Cloud ERP

Services-Centric Cloud ERP

Market Share: The cumulative market share of major players in the Southeast Asia SME software market is nearly 59%.

Factors Driving Market Growth:

Several factors contribute to the robust growth forecasted for the Southeast Asia SME software market. These include:

Digital Transformation Initiatives: SMEs across Southeast Asia are increasingly embracing digital transformation to streamline processes, improve customer engagement, and stay competitive in the market.

SMEs across Southeast Asia are increasingly embracing digital transformation to streamline processes, improve customer engagement, and stay competitive in the market. Cloud Adoption: The shift towards cloud-based solutions offers SMEs scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, driving the demand for cloud-based software applications.

Need for Business Management Tools: SMEs recognize the importance of efficient business management tools to optimize operations, manage finances, and enhance productivity, leading to increased adoption of specialized software solutions.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the Southeast Asia SME software market presents significant growth opportunities, it also faces certain challenges. These include:

Cost Constraints: Affordability remains a concern for some SMEs, particularly for advanced software solutions with higher subscription fees or licensing costs.

Security Concerns: As SMEs digitize their operations, cybersecurity threats become more pronounced, necessitating robust security measures to safeguard sensitive data.

As SMEs digitize their operations, cybersecurity threats become more pronounced, necessitating robust security measures to safeguard sensitive data. Market Fragmentation: The market is characterized by the presence of numerous players offering a wide range of software solutions, leading to intense competition and fragmentation.

Segments Overview:

Offerings: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

The infrastructure as a service segment is estimated to generate revenue exceeding USD 5,500 million from 2022 to 2030. Function: Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Web conferencing

Business Intelligence (BI)

Business process management

Enterprise Asset management

B2B E-Commerce

Others

CRM held over 20% market share in 2021. Additionally, the business process management segment accrued revenue surpassing USD 1,000 million in 2021.

Services: Professional Services

Managed Services

Professional services are expected to exceed USD 7,200 million in revenue by 2030. Deployment Type: On-premises

Cloud (SaaS)

On-premises deployment dominated with over 60% market share in 2021. Industry: BFSI

Education

Consumer Goods

Retail

Public sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life science

Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

E-Commerce Marketplaces

Others

The retail segment held the second-largest market share in 2021, generating USD 1,075.2 million in revenue. Additionally, the BFSI segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview:

Geographically, the Southeast Asian SME software market is segmented into Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, India, Vietnam, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, and rest of South-East Asia.

Thailand led the market share with over 50% in 2021, earning USD 3,189.3 million in revenue. Furthermore, the Malaysian market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 8.2% in the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Southeast Asia SME Software market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Southeast Asia SME software market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Southeast Asia SME software market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of software

: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of software Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components

Top software providers for SME in Southeast Asia and India

Type of Software solutions for SMEs

o ERP

o Accounting

o Procurement

o Ordering

Investment Initiatives on SaaS for SME startups

Key benefit of SaaS for SMEs

The Southeast Asia SME software market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Southeast Asia SME software market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Southeast Asia SME software market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Southeast Asia SME software market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Southeast Asia SME software market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Southeast Asia SME software market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Southeast Asia SME software market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Southeast Asia SME software market?

Market Trends:

