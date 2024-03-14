Taiwan to pick rocket launch site by end of 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A permanent rocket launch site will be established in Pingtung or Taitung County by the end of the year, National Science and Technology Council (NTSC) Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said Thursday (March 14).

He told lawmakers it was important to make the right decision as the site would have to serve for a long time, per CNA. The government would consider a host of factors including the environment, geography, and physics of the location, he said.

Pingtung and Taitung are relatively sparsely populated regions of Taiwan in the far south and southeast. However, as they also have a significant number of Indigenous residents, their land rights would have to be taken into account, according to Wu.

There also needed to be enough space available for expansion, as the site would have to serve for a long time, most likely decades, he said. Research on a possible location took place in February, while talks with residents and county governments would continue.

Currently, the launch of rockets for research projects takes place at Hsuhai Village in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township. For satellite launches, Taiwan is still relying on other countries.