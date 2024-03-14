Taiwan’s wind, solar energy output hit historic high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipower reported a combined solar and wind power output of 10.5 million kWh on Tuesday (March 12), setting a new record.

Taipower said in a press release that government and private investment in green power has helped achieve this new record, per CNA. It reported that solar power alone produced over eight million kWh.

Taipower said during the peak power consumption period during the day, the penetration rate of green energy can be maintained between 35% to 40%, which allows thermal power plants like coal to reduce load, the company said. Consequently, carbon emissions can be reduced, it added.

Taipower mentioned its coal-fired Taichung Power Plant as an example. On Tuesday (March 12), solar and wind generation allowed it to reduce output. The total power generation of the plant remained below 1.9 million kWh, equivalent to one-third of its capacity.

Taipower said that with the growth of renewable energy, the output of coal and gas-fired units can be reduced accordingly.