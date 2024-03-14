Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan’s wind, solar energy output hit historic high

Taipower reports combined output of 10.5 million kilowatt hours, surpassing coal power

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/14 12:55
Changbin Wind Farms in Changbin, southeast Taiwan. (CNA photo)

Changbin Wind Farms in Changbin, southeast Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipower reported a combined solar and wind power output of 10.5 million kWh on Tuesday (March 12), setting a new record.

Taipower said in a press release that government and private investment in green power has helped achieve this new record, per CNA. It reported that solar power alone produced over eight million kWh.

Taipower said during the peak power consumption period during the day, the penetration rate of green energy can be maintained between 35% to 40%, which allows thermal power plants like coal to reduce load, the company said. Consequently, carbon emissions can be reduced, it added.

Taipower mentioned its coal-fired Taichung Power Plant as an example. On Tuesday (March 12), solar and wind generation allowed it to reduce output. The total power generation of the plant remained below 1.9 million kWh, equivalent to one-third of its capacity.

Taipower said that with the growth of renewable energy, the output of coal and gas-fired units can be reduced accordingly.
Green energy
Renewable energy
Wind power
Solar power
Taiwpoer

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Taipower works with Japan’s IHI, Sumitomo on ammonia supply chain
Taiwan’s Taipower works with Japan’s IHI, Sumitomo on ammonia supply chain
2024/02/29 17:05
German businesses want Taiwan government to speed up sustainable transition
German businesses want Taiwan government to speed up sustainable transition
2024/02/23 10:34
Taiwan sets sights for 6 GW of geothermal energy by 2050
Taiwan sets sights for 6 GW of geothermal energy by 2050
2024/02/21 17:23
Taiwan Mobile surpasses renewable energy target of 30%
Taiwan Mobile surpasses renewable energy target of 30%
2024/02/07 17:39
Formosa club delegation visited Taiwan for sustainable development talks
Formosa club delegation visited Taiwan for sustainable development talks
2023/11/24 19:53