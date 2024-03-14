Girl hit by SUV in central Taiwan wakes from coma after 20 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The older of two sisters who were struck by an SUV at a zebra crossing in central Taiwan awoke from a coma after 20 days on Wednesday (March 13).

Three siblings were hit by an SUV while walking on a zebra crossing last month. The two sisters were seriously injured and as of Thursday (March 14) are still in the hospital, but the eldest sister has now regained consciousness, per New-Reporter.com.

The two sisters and their brother, surnamed Chen (陳), were crossing the street in Changhua County's Shengang Township on Feb. 22 when they were struck by an SUV driven by a 74-year-old man surnamed Hsiao (蕭), who was driving without a license.

When the police and firefighters arrived at the scene, the two girls showed no signs of life and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The older sister was sent to Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, while the younger sister was sent to the intensive care unit of Changhua Christian Children's Hospital.

The 9-year-old brother sustained a minor leg injury, while the 10-year-old sister was in critical condition with serious head trauma, and the 8-year-old sister had two collapsed lungs. Both sisters had a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 3.

On Wednesday, the older sister opened her eyes and began responding to stimuli, but the younger sister was still in a coma. After hearing the news of his older sister, the brother went to the hospital after school on Wednesday to visit them.

He reportedly shouted words of encouragement for his older sister, saying, "Come on!" and "Get well soon so we can go to school together." Currently, he is being taken to and from school by family members or friends, but what he said he hopes for the most is for his sisters to recover soon and return to school with him.

Their great-grandmother said all three children used to sleep in the same bed with her, but now with only her great-grandson by her side, she could not help but shed tears thinking about the two girls. She said she only hopes for their speedy recovery, so the entire family can reunite and share the joy of being together again.