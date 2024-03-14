Enterovirus infections surge to decade-high in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Enterovirus infections have surged to a decade-high, with Taiwan's health authorities warning of a potential peak in April, a month earlier than in previous years.

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (March 12) reported 6,084 cases during the week beginning March 3, marking the highest tally in the past decade for the same period. Suspended classes at daycare centers over the past four weeks totaled 180, surpassing last year's figures.

According to CDC spokesperson Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), Taiwan typically sees an enterovirus peak in May, with clinics recording over 11,000 cases a week. However, this year, cases might spike in April, posing a significant risk to youngsters, particularly due to immunity debt resulting from reduced exposure to the disease since the onset of COVID-19 in 2019.

While coxsackieviruses are identified as the primary pathogen in recent infections based on lab tests, viruses such as type 71 and D68 have also been detected, the CDC said.

Vigilance is crucial, especially for children under five, who are particularly vulnerable. Parents are advised to watch for symptoms such as drowsiness, disturbed consciousness, inactivity, myoclonic jerk, continuous vomiting, and rapid breathing, all of which necessitate immediate hospital care.

The CDC emphasized the limited efficacy of rubbing alcohol in killing the enterovirus and stressed the importance of frequent hand washing. Additionally, it recommended a disinfectant solution consisting of 100 ml bleach mixed with 1,250 ml water for sanitizing environments and surfaces.