Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and deployed missile systems to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/14 10:25
Chinese J-10 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 26 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (March 13) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 14).

Of the 26 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. Meanwhile, 10 were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), three in the northeast ADIZ, and one along the southern ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 151 times and naval vessels 85 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation(MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

