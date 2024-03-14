Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Chinese fishing boat sinks off Taiwan's Kinmen, 2 dead, 2 rescued, 2 missing

Taiwan and China coast guards launch joint search and rescue effort

  229
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/14 10:17
Coast Guard Administration personnel search for missing sailors from sunken Chinese fishing boat on March 14. (CGA photo)

Coast Guard Administration personnel search for missing sailors from sunken Chinese fishing boat on March 14. (CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese fishing boat on Thursday (March 14) capsized in the waters off of Kinmen with six crew members onboard and a joint cross-strait search and rescue effort is underway.

The "Minlongyu 61222" capsized early Thursday morning, reported CNA. Two of the Chinese fishermen are dead, two were rescued, and two are still missing.

The National Rescue Command Center received a report at 6 a.m. that the Minlongyu 61222 had sunk 27 km (15 NM) southwest of Kinmen. The fishermen were reportedly from Zhangzhou in China's Fujian Province.

Chinese aircraft and ships conducted search and rescue missions within a radius of 37.4 km (20 NM) from where the ship sank. Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Ninth Fleet Branch also sent four ships to join in on the rescue operations.

In addition, the Ministry of National Defense has requested the Air Force Combatant Command, Naval Fleet Command, and Kinmen Defense Command to continue to monitor the situation.

A source told CNA that Chinese vessels had found four of the crew, but two of them had died. The other two crew members are still missing and the joint mission to find them is currently underway.

Kinmen County Magistrate Chen Fu-hai (陳福海) instructed relevant units to provide necessary support and expressed hope that the fishermen would be rescued.
Chinese fishermen
Chinese fishing boat
Chinese fishing vessels
Kinmen
Kinmen tensions
ship sinking
ship accident
search and rescue
missing sailors

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese relatives of capsizing victims turn down Taiwan money offer
Chinese relatives of capsizing victims turn down Taiwan money offer
2024/03/05 22:21
US destroyer makes 2nd transit of Taiwan Strait this year
US destroyer makes 2nd transit of Taiwan Strait this year
2024/03/05 16:28
Beijing demands Taiwan Coast Guard officers go to China for questioning
Beijing demands Taiwan Coast Guard officers go to China for questioning
2024/03/04 16:41
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council to deliver report on deaths of Chinese fishermen
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council to deliver report on deaths of Chinese fishermen
2024/03/03 19:35
11 Chinese coast guard ships detected around Taiwan's Kinmen
11 Chinese coast guard ships detected around Taiwan's Kinmen
2024/02/29 14:11