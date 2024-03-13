Military bolsters defense with more patrols around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military is strengthening joint defense and emergency response capabilities through increased patrols on the sea, land, and air, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Wednesday (March 13).

The military will incorporate various real-life scenarios into training schedules to better prepare troops on how to handle Chinese aggression, Liberty Times reported.

The Air Force has units dispatched to training areas and conducts combat patrols along the Taiwan Strait median line and in the air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Taiwanese jets are covered by naval reconnaissance ships and land-based anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Navy also carries out joint maritime reconnaissance patrols near the median line and in the waters surrounding Taiwan. Fighter jets, land-based anti-aircraft missiles, coastal anti-ship missiles, and coast guard vessels provide cover for Navy ships, MND said.

Meanwhile, Army troops conduct readiness patrols to strengthen regional joint defense mechanisms and enhance emergency response and counterterrorism capabilities.

Regarding countermeasures against drones, MND said the overall response strategy will involve identification and monitoring, warning notifications, shooting, safety alerts, and other procedures to adapt to changing situations.