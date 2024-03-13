Cloud ERP Market Observational Revelations Maximizing the Value of Consumer Behavior Insights

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Cloud ERP Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

The Cloud ERP market, valued at a substantial USD 56.26 billion in 2021, is poised for remarkable growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029. With a projected growth rate exceeding 15.0%, this sector is witnessing a surge in adoption as businesses increasingly recognize the transformative potential of cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.

Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is a cloud-based software application that studies unstructured and structured databases to visualize and offer insights. The rising proliferation of cloud ERP solutions across verticals, increasing deployment of ERP systems to perform core business operations, and surging need for disaster recovery and backup services are prominent factors that are boosting the market demand across the globe.

Rapid Adoption Driving Market Expansion:

The escalating demand for Cloud ERP solutions can be attributed to their ability to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and provide real-time insights for informed decision-making. Organizations across various industries are swiftly transitioning to cloud-based ERP systems to leverage their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Factors Fueling Growth:

Several key factors are propelling the growth of the Cloud ERP market. The shift towards digital transformation, the need for agile and responsive business processes, and the rising trend of remote work are driving organizations to embrace cloud-based ERP solutions. Additionally, the increasing focus on data security, compliance requirements, and the need for seamless integration across departments are further accelerating market expansion.

According to Statista, the global market for cloud applications was valued at USD 133.6 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising spending on the cloud is directly associated with the demand for cloud-based applications, thus, in turn, accelerating market expansion worldwide. Moreover, the emergence of big data and analytics in cloud ERP solutions, as well as the growing focus of government bodies on digitalization are leveraging various opportunities for market growth in the foreseen years. However, integration issues with legacy and on-premises ERP systems and security concerns associated with the adoption of cloud ERP solutions are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Driving Forces Behind Growth:

Several key factors contribute to the accelerated growth of the Cloud ERP market. Firstly, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across diverse industries underscores the demand for flexible and accessible ERP systems. Cloud ERP offers businesses the advantage of scalability, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility, aligning with modern work dynamics and global connectivity.

Moreover, the evolving regulatory landscape and the need for compliance drive organizations to invest in advanced ERP solutions capable of adapting to changing requirements seamlessly. Cloud ERP platforms provide regular updates and maintenance, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations, thus reducing the burden on in-house IT teams.

Additionally, the proliferation of data-driven decision-making necessitates sophisticated ERP systems capable of handling large volumes of data efficiently. Cloud-based ERP solutions leverage advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to extract valuable insights from data, empowering organizations to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in their respective markets.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IFS

Infor

Sage software

Plex systems

Ramco systems

Epicor Systems

Tally solutions

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, SAP SE announced the introduction of SAP S/4HANA Cloud that helps in automate SAP’s customer’s business processes wherever possible in which Robotic Process Automation is a primary base of this transformation. SAP S/4 HANA Cloud 2208 currently has 15 cloud studio bot templates that are available like creating Product Master data or automatic creation of Sales Order from unstructured data, which eventually leverages ML.

In May 2020, Epicor’s ERP augmentation allows manufacturers to improve their business resilience. The new Epicor ERP release enables the workforce with new productivity levels via work simplification, automation of critical business processes, and increased access and visibility to ERP data.

Benefits Driving Adoption:

Cloud ERP solutions offer a myriad of benefits that are driving their widespread adoption. These include enhanced accessibility, improved collaboration among teams, simplified maintenance and updates, scalability to accommodate business growth, and cost savings through reduced infrastructure investments. Moreover, cloud-based ERP systems enable organizations to stay competitive in today’s dynamic business landscape by facilitating faster decision-making and enhancing operational efficiency.

Challenges and Mitigation Strategies:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the Cloud ERP market also faces challenges that warrant attention. Security concerns related to data privacy and cyber threats remain paramount, particularly as businesses entrust sensitive information to cloud-based systems. Vendors need to prioritize robust security measures, including encryption, access controls, and regular security audits, to instill confidence among customers regarding the safety of their data.

Moreover, the complexity of migrating from legacy ERP systems to cloud-based solutions poses a significant hurdle for many organizations. Vendors should offer comprehensive migration services and support to facilitate a smooth transition, addressing concerns related to data integrity, compatibility, and user training.

Future Outlook and Trends:

Looking ahead, the Cloud ERP market is poised for continued expansion driven by technological advancements, evolving customer expectations, and the increasing digitization of business processes. Emerging trends such as AI-driven automation, IoT integration, predictive analytics, and industry-specific customization are expected to shape the future landscape of Cloud ERP solutions.

Market Segmentation and Opportunities:

The Cloud ERP market is segmented based on deployment models (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud), organization size (small & medium enterprises, large enterprises), verticals (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, etc.), and regions. Each segment presents unique opportunities for vendors and service providers to cater to specific industry needs and capitalize on the growing demand for cloud-based ERP solutions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Function:

Human Capital Management (HCM)

Sales and Marketing

Finance and Accounting

Order Management

By Application:

Banking, Financial Services, and insurance

IT and ITeS

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

