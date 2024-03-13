AI Chipsets Market CAGR of 39%, In the Moment Maximizing the Value of Real-Time Observational Research

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “AI Chipsets Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

The AI Chipsets Market is poised for exponential growth, with a value of approximately USD 8.14 billion in 2021. Projections indicate a robust growth rate of over 39% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. This unprecedented surge in market value underscores the pivotal role of AI chipsets in transforming various industries worldwide.

AI Chipsets is an integrated circuit specialized for training and running neural networks, with the AI software architecture. It has the capability to perform demanding deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time with minimal power consumption. The AI Chipsets market is expanding because of factors such emergence of quantum computing aid market. It’s an oligopolistic market dominated by IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Semiconductor (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd) and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Driving Forces:

The accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence across diverse sectors, including healthcare, automotive, retail, and manufacturing, is a primary driver fueling the growth of the AI chipsets market. With the proliferation of AI-powered applications such as autonomous vehicles, predictive analytics, and virtual assistants, the demand for high-performance AI chipsets continues to escalate.

These are just some of the near-term accelerating challenges that classical computer technology must face in today’s approaches. For example, Google LLC’s Sycamore quantum computer is the fastest computer and can complete a task in about 200 seconds. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, big data, and AR/VR make quantum computing possible. A better understanding of quantum computing will increase the demand for AI chipsets and drive the growth of the industry. According to Statista, the revenue generated by the global quantum computing market was 412 million USD in 2020, it is expected to be increased to 8.6 billion USD by the time of 2027.

Market Expansion:

The forecasted growth trajectory indicates that the AI chipsets market is on track to exceed USD 100 billion by 2029. This remarkable expansion is fueled by advancements in deep learning algorithms, increasing investments in AI research and development, and the growing need for energy-efficient AI solutions. Moreover, the integration of AI chipsets into smartphones, smart home devices, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices further propels market growth.

Innovative Solutions:

AI chipsets are revolutionizing industries by enabling real-time data processing, enhancing decision-making capabilities, and driving efficiency across operations. From optimizing supply chain management to enhancing medical diagnostics, AI chipsets are empowering organizations to unlock new levels of productivity and innovation. Moreover, the development of AI chipsets tailored for specific applications, such as edge computing and natural language processing, underscores the market’s adaptability and potential for tailored solutions.

Major market players included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

NVIDIA Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Xilinx Inc.

Graphcore

Samsung Semiconductor (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd)

Media Tek Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

May 2022 – Intel introduces two new deep learning processors for instruction and inference: Habana Gaudi2 and Habana GrecoTM. These revolutionary processors provide customers with a highly efficient, high-performance deep learning computing option for concurrent training applications and inference installations in data centers, reducing the barrier to entry for AI for organizations of all sizes. Closing the gap in the market by lowering.

February 2022 – Celestial AI, an AI accelerator company with its own hardware and software for machine learning chipsets, announced a $56 million Series A investment. The new funding will be used for product development and signing with strategic suppliers, including Broadcom.

January 2022 – Nvidia and AMD have announced that the US government has introduced new restrictions banning China and Russia from high-end AI chips.

March 2021 – Intel, in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has launched the AI for All initiative to develop a fundamental understanding of artificial intelligence in various industries.

Market Dynamics:

The AI chipsets market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving to innovate and differentiate their offerings. Companies are focusing on developing advanced chip architectures, leveraging cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and forging strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, investments in research and development are driving breakthroughs in AI chip design, performance optimization, and energy efficiency, further shaping the market landscape.

Future Outlook:

The AI chipsets market is poised for sustained growth driven by the increasing integration of AI technologies across industries and the relentless pursuit of innovation among market players. As AI continues to permeate various facets of daily life and business operations, the demand for high-performance AI chipsets will only intensify. Furthermore, emerging applications such as autonomous robotics, augmented reality, and personalized healthcare are poised to fuel additional growth opportunities in the AI chipsets market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Neural Network Processor (NNP)

Other Components

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Automation and Robotics

Other Applications

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

