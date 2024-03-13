Web 3.0 Blockchain Market CAGR of 44.90%, The Invisible Thread Techniques for Deep Understanding in Observational Research

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Web 3.0 Blockchain Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

The Web 3.0 Blockchain Market has emerged as a robust sector, showcasing remarkable growth potential. Valued at approximately USD 1.36 billion in 2021, this dynamic market is poised to witness a substantial surge, with a projected growth rate exceeding 44.90% during the forecast period spanning 2022 to 2029.

Web 3.0 Blockchain or World Wide Web 3.0 refers to the impending third generation of the internet, in which websites and apps would be capable of processing information in a human-like manner with help of machine learning (ML), Big Data, and blockchain based technology such as decentralized ledger technology (DLT) among others. In case of Web 3.0 blockchain, instead of a centralized database, applications and services use a decentralized blockchain. Moreover, Web 3.0 enables a growing number of different types of new applications and services such as Nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Decentralized applications, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized apps among others. In addition, Web 3.0 allows users to store data and information on decentralized public ledgers thus safeguarding the privacy of the user.

Expanding Horizons:

The rapid evolution of Web 3.0 technologies, coupled with the widespread adoption of blockchain solutions across various industries, has fueled the unprecedented growth of the Web 3.0 Blockchain Market. This expansion is driven by the escalating demand for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and innovative blockchain-based solutions, which offer enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency.

Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the digital assets segment is estimated at USD 37,240 million, and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 17.30% in 2022 and 2027 period to reach a market volume of USD 82,710 million by 2027. Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global NFT segment is estimated at USD 2,520 million, and the revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 27.26% between 2022 & 2027 to reach to projected volume of USD 8,412 million by 2027.

Market Dynamics:

The Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is propelled by several key factors, including:

Growing Adoption of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The increasing adoption of DeFi platforms and services, which leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional financial systems, is a significant driver of market growth.

Rising Demand for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): The surge in popularity of NFTs across various sectors, including art, gaming, and entertainment, is driving the demand for blockchain solutions that enable the creation, trading, and management of digital assets.

Enterprise Blockchain Adoption: Enterprises across diverse industries are increasingly leveraging blockchain technology to streamline operations, enhance supply chain management, and improve data security, contributing to the market's expansion.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in blockchain technology, such as interoperability solutions, scalability enhancements, and improved consensus mechanisms, are driving innovation and expanding the scope of applications within the Web 3.0 Blockchain Market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Web3 Foundation (Polka dot.)

Helium Systems Inc.

Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd.

Zel Technologies Limited.

Kusama

Livepeer, Inc.

Filecoin

Kadena LLC

Polygon technology

Terra

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, India based Mphasis announced its partnership with USA based crypto exchange CrossTower, to build a Center of Excellence (CoE) focused on Web 3.0 and a series of blockchain-based products that would be launched and traded on the CrossTower platform.

In September 2022, Binance’s smart contract blockchain platform BNB Chain entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to strengthen Web3 and blockchain startups. Through this partnership, startups that are currently building products and services on the BNB Chain blockchain would get access to Google Cloud’s scalable, secure, and open-source infrastructure.

Market Outlook:

With a projected growth rate exceeding 44.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029, the Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is poised for substantial expansion. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the relentless pursuit of technological innovation, coupled with increasing investments in blockchain-based projects and initiatives.

Opportunities and Challenges:

While the Web 3.0 Blockchain Market presents immense opportunities for growth and innovation, it also faces certain challenges, including regulatory uncertainties, interoperability issues, and scalability concerns. Addressing these challenges will be crucial to unlocking the full potential of blockchain technology and fostering its widespread adoption across industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Blockchain Type

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

By Application

Cryptocurrency

Conversational AI

Data & Transaction Storage

Payments

Smart Contracts

Others

By End-use

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

