Connected Mining Market Through the Lens Techniques for a Deeper Grasp of Consumer Behavior

Introduction

In the dynamic landscape of modern mining, connectivity has emerged as a transformative force, propelling the industry towards unprecedented growth and efficiency. The Connected Mining Market, valued at approximately USD 11.21 billion in 2021, is poised for remarkable expansion with a robust growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029. This surge in value underscores the pivotal role of connectivity solutions in reshaping the mining sector and driving sustainable progress.

Connected Mining refers to the use of connected solutions such as industrial IoT, big data, analytics, and simulation technology in mining operations. Moreover, these technologies are used for increasing the visibility and effectiveness of mining operations. IoT-enabled devices fixed & mobile sensors are used for extracting real-time data across the mining operations. The application of connected mining solutions offers different benefits including improvement in operator and equipment handling, the optimized cost in mining operations, offers real-time embedded intelligence and improved workforce safety among others. The increasing growth of mining activities and growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices as well as recent strategic initiatives from market players are key factors driving the market growth.

Driving Forces

The accelerating growth trajectory of the Connected Mining Market can be attributed to several key factors. Foremost among these is the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and cloud computing within the mining ecosystem. These technologies enable seamless data exchange and analysis, empowering mining operations to optimize processes, enhance safety measures, and maximize resource utilization.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on digital transformation across the mining industry is fueling the demand for connected solutions. With connectivity at its core, mining companies are better equipped to integrate disparate systems, automate workflows, and gain real-time insights into their operations. This convergence of digitalization and connectivity promises unparalleled efficiency gains and cost savings, driving the widespread adoption of connected mining solutions.

Market Dynamics

The Connected Mining Market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of various market dynamics. A significant driver propelling market growth is the escalating demand for metals and minerals, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrialization in emerging economies. This surge in demand necessitates mining operations to optimize production processes and leverage connectivity solutions to meet evolving market needs efficiently.

Moreover, stringent regulatory mandates aimed at enhancing safety standards and reducing environmental impact are driving mining companies to invest in advanced technologies, including connected solutions. By enabling real-time monitoring of equipment, environmental conditions, and worker safety, connected mining solutions play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements while fostering sustainable mining practices.

Global Connected Mining Market. For instance, as per Press Information Bureau (PIB) estimates- in May 2022, the coal ministry of, the Government of India announced to increase in domestic coal production to 1.2 billion metric tons by FY 23-24 from the current level of 778.19 million metric tons. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the mining sector is also accelerating the market growth. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021, the global smart mining industry had a market valued at USD 9.3 billion, it is projected to grow to a market value of USD 28.1 billion by 2027.

Market Segmentation

The Connected Mining Market encompasses a diverse array of solutions and services tailored to address the unique needs of mining operators. This market can be segmented based on various parameters, including:

Solution Type : This segment encompasses a wide range of connected solutions, including connected vehicles, remote monitoring systems, predictive maintenance solutions, and asset tracking platforms.

: This segment encompasses a wide range of connected solutions, including connected vehicles, remote monitoring systems, predictive maintenance solutions, and asset tracking platforms. Deployment Mode : The market offers both on-premise and cloud-based deployment models, catering to the diverse preferences and requirements of mining companies.

: The market offers both on-premise and cloud-based deployment models, catering to the diverse preferences and requirements of mining companies. End-User: Mining companies, equipment manufacturers, and service providers constitute the primary end-users of connected mining solutions, each with distinct needs and priorities.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Limited

Accenture Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hexagon AB

International Business Machines Corporation,

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, ABB Limited has launched its new mining solution named ABB Ability MineOptimize in Indian Market. This new Ability MineOptimize portfolio is comprised of optimized electrification, drives and automation solutions, optimized engineering, digital applications, and collaborative services.

Regional Insights

The adoption of connected mining solutions varies across different regions, influenced by factors such as infrastructure development, regulatory landscape, and technological readiness. North America and Europe lead the market, driven by robust technological infrastructure and a strong focus on innovation. Asia-Pacific, fueled by rapid industrialization and increasing mining activities, presents significant growth opportunities for connected mining solution providers.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the Connected Mining Market is poised for continued expansion, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing digitization efforts, and the imperative to enhance operational efficiency. As mining companies prioritize safety, sustainability, and productivity, the demand for connected solutions will only intensify, paving the way for a transformative era in the mining industry.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization size

Large Enterprises

SME’s

By Mining Type

Surface

Underground

By Application

Exploration

Processing and Refining

Transportation

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

