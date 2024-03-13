Automatic Identification System Market Consumer Diaries Maximizing the Value of Observational Research Narratives

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Automatic Identification System Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction

In an era where seamless communication and navigation are paramount, the Automatic Identification System (AIS) market is steering towards unparalleled growth and innovation. The global AIS market is not just a technological evolution; it’s a testament to the industry’s commitment to enhancing maritime safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The Automatic Identification System (AIS) is an automatic tracking system used by ship transceivers and by the Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) to automatically track ships and avoid collisions of any kind. It was designed to allow two-way communication between different vessels and coastal authorities on the coast. The system can provide static, dynamic and voyage data about vessels to other vessels in the vicinity and to nearby coastal authorities. In addition, the AIS device provides information such as unique her ID, course, speed, and location displayed on the screen. The equipment is intended to assist seafarers by allowing maritime authorities to track and monitor vessel movements. In addition, existing transmitting transponder systems included in this AIS will be used for operation in the very high frequency (VHF) marine mobile radio band. This automatic identification system combines a standard his VHF transceiver with a location system such as a GPS receiver and additional electronic navigation sensors including a gyrocompass and turn signals.

Market Overview

The rising expansion of cross border e-commerce trade is contributing towards the Growth of the Global Automatic Identification System Market. For instance, as per Statista – global cross-border e-commerce market is expected to grow to USD 2.25 trillion 2026. Form the value of USD 579 billion in 2019. Also, growing demand for safety and security of vessel and rise in international trade would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Automatic Identification System stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Drivers

Enhanced Safety Features

The paramount importance of maritime safety has driven the adoption of AIS technology. Vessels equipped with AIS ensure real-time tracking, collision avoidance, and efficient communication, significantly reducing the risk of accidents at sea.

Growing Maritime Trade

The booming global trade industry is propelling the demand for AIS solutions. As maritime traffic increases, so does the need for efficient vessel management systems. AIS enables seamless communication between vessels, contributing to the smooth flow of goods across international waters.

Regulatory Compliance

Stringent maritime regulations and guidelines mandating the use of AIS for certain vessels amplify market growth. Compliance with these regulations ensures a standardized approach to maritime safety, fostering a secure and organized maritime environment.

Major market players included in this report are:

Orbcomm Inc.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd

Exactearth Ltd

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

SAAB Transponder Tech AB

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

Garmin International Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Raytheon Ltd.

CNS Systems AB

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Jotron has announced launch of automated identification system (AIS) for the maritime sector, the Tron AIS TR-8000 MkII. The AIS is intended for inland waterways and meets with Bridge Alert Management (BAM) regulations. Blue sign information transmissions for safe passage on European inland waterways are another improvement to the system.

Innovations Driving Market Growth

Next-Gen AIS Technology

The market is witnessing a paradigm shift with the introduction of advanced AIS technologies. Next-generation AIS solutions boast improved data accuracy, extended coverage, and enhanced communication capabilities, setting the stage for a new era in maritime communication.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in the evolution of AIS systems. AI-driven algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to provide actionable insights, enhancing decision-making processes for maritime operators and authorities.

IoT Integration for Smart Shipping

The Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionizing the maritime industry by enabling smart shipping solutions. AIS integrated with IoT facilitates real-time monitoring of vessel conditions, fuel efficiency optimization, and predictive maintenance, contributing to a more sustainable and cost-effective maritime ecosystem.

Global Market Landscape

Geographically, North America and Europe hold significant market shares owing to the high adoption of AIS technology in these regions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, driven by increasing maritime activities, trade volumes, and government initiatives promoting maritime safety.

Challenges and Opportunities

Cybersecurity Concerns

As the reliance on technology increases, so do cybersecurity threats. The AIS market faces challenges related to data security and privacy, necessitating the development of robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive information.

Collaborative Initiatives for Innovation

Collaboration among key industry players, governments, and research institutions presents a significant opportunity for innovation and overcoming challenges. Joint efforts can lead to the development of comprehensive solutions that address current and emerging issues in the AIS market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Class

Class A

Class B

AIS Base Stations

By Platform

Vessel-Based

Onshore Based

By Application

Fleet Management

Vessels Tracking

Maritime Security

Other Applications

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

