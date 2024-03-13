Data Warehouse as a Service Market CAGR of over 22.80%, Beyond Surfaces Techniques for Deep Understanding in Observational Research

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Data Warehouse as a Service Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

In a digital age where data is hailed as the new currency, the Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) market has emerged as a key player in enabling businesses to effectively manage and leverage their data assets. With a valuation of approximately USD 4.60 billion in 2021, the DWaaS market is poised for substantial growth, anticipated to surge at a robust CAGR of over 22.80% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) is based on an outsourcing model in which a cloud service provider takes care of hardware and software resources a data warehouse requires, and the customer provides the data and pays for the data storage service. The adoption of DWaaS service offers various advantages such as reduced data management costs, offers scalability, and reduced staffing needs among others.

Rapid Expansion Amidst Data Deluge:

The exponential growth of data generated by businesses across various industries, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, has propelled the demand for DWaaS solutions. Organizations are increasingly turning to DWaaS to streamline data management processes, enhance decision-making capabilities, and gain actionable insights from vast datasets in real-time.

According to Statista- in 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025. Also, increasing investment in data center infrastructure and the growing emergence of remote & hybrid work cultures would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, India based Adani Group announced an investment of USD 100 billion over the next ten years towards new energy and digital space that includes data centers. However, rising concern over data security stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth:

Several factors are driving the unprecedented growth of the DWaaS market. The scalability and flexibility offered by DWaaS solutions enable organizations to efficiently manage fluctuating workloads and scale their data infrastructure according to evolving business needs. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of DWaaS, compared to traditional on-premises data warehouses, is a significant factor contributing to its widespread adoption.

Major market players included in this report are:

Actian Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

AtScale

Google LLc

Hortonworks

Mark Logic Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Netavis Software GmbH

Oracle Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, SimCorp has announced the launch of its Cloud Data Warehouse, powered by Snowflake enables SimCorp clients to access all the data based on their requirements. Moreover, Snowflake’s Data Cloud built-in scalability allows new sources of data to be rapidly onboarded when required.

In June 2022, in California, USA-based yellow brick announced the launch of the latest version of its data warehouse platform. The cloud-native elastic data warehouse from Yellowbrick scales with increasing corporate data needs, operates both on-premises and in the cloud, and features a straightforward pricing structure with predictable prices.

Expanding Horizons with Advanced Analytics:

The integration of advanced analytics capabilities, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, within DWaaS platforms is further fueling market expansion. These capabilities empower businesses to derive deeper insights from their data, uncover valuable patterns, and drive innovation across various facets of their operations.

Key Market Segments:

The DWaaS market encompasses a diverse range of segments, including deployment models (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud), organization size (small and medium enterprises, large enterprises), and industry verticals (BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others). Each segment presents unique opportunities for market players to cater to specific customer requirements and capitalize on emerging trends.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the DWaaS market, driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies, presence of key market players, and a robust cloud infrastructure ecosystem. However, rapid digital transformation initiatives and increasing investments in cloud computing across regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are poised to accelerate market growth in these regions as well.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the DWaaS market faces certain challenges, including data security concerns, regulatory compliance issues, and interoperability challenges with existing legacy systems. However, these challenges also present opportunities for market players to innovate and develop robust solutions that address these pain points, thereby gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Organisation Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End Use industry

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

E-Commerce and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Other

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

