Taiwan-India establish semiconductor fab in Gujarat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and India have partnered up to carry out one of three foundational semiconductor projects as part of “India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat” initiative, which was launched on Wednesday (March 13) by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chips for Viksit Bharat “is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to semiconductor advancements,” the India Taipei Association (ITA) said in a statement. The three projects are collectively valued at approximately US$15 billion (NT$472.79 billion), it said.

ITA Director General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav praised deepening bilateral ties and collaboration between Taiwan and India in the “global technological landscape.” He added the semiconductor partnership plays a “pivotal role” in bolstering cooperation between the two countries.

India’s Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) has teamed with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation to found a semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat. The fab will produce 28-nanometer chips beginning in 2026 and will generate around 20,000 skilled jobs, per ITA.

In Morigaon, Assam, TEPL has set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility which is expected to create over 30,000 jobs. In Sanand, Gujarat, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited will establish another OSAT to contribute to the advancement of India's semiconductor industry.

The “India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat” initiative aims to ensure India can maintain sustainable development, create new jobs, improve quality of life, and establish a permanent presence in the global technology landscape, according to the Indian Ministry of Education.