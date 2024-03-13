Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan-India establish semiconductor fab in Gujarat

Partnership part of India's semiconductor development initiative

  132
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/13 19:35
India Taipei Association watches launching of India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat initiative. (India Taipei Association photo)

India Taipei Association watches launching of India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat initiative. (India Taipei Association photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and India have partnered up to carry out one of three foundational semiconductor projects as part of “India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat” initiative, which was launched on Wednesday (March 13) by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chips for Viksit Bharat “is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to semiconductor advancements,” the India Taipei Association (ITA) said in a statement. The three projects are collectively valued at approximately US$15 billion (NT$472.79 billion), it said.

ITA Director General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav praised deepening bilateral ties and collaboration between Taiwan and India in the “global technological landscape.” He added the semiconductor partnership plays a “pivotal role” in bolstering cooperation between the two countries.

India’s Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) has teamed with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation to found a semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat. The fab will produce 28-nanometer chips beginning in 2026 and will generate around 20,000 skilled jobs, per ITA.

In Morigaon, Assam, TEPL has set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility which is expected to create over 30,000 jobs. In Sanand, Gujarat, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited will establish another OSAT to contribute to the advancement of India's semiconductor industry.

The “India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat” initiative aims to ensure India can maintain sustainable development, create new jobs, improve quality of life, and establish a permanent presence in the global technology landscape, according to the Indian Ministry of Education.
Taiwan-India cooperation
Gujarat
semiconductors
semiconductor fab
India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat
ITA
Narendra Modi

RELATED ARTICLES

German students arrive in Taiwan for semiconductor courses
German students arrive in Taiwan for semiconductor courses
2024/03/06 13:59
TSMC recruits 6,000 employees in Taiwan
TSMC recruits 6,000 employees in Taiwan
2024/03/02 16:17
ASML launches Taiwan campus recruitment drive
ASML launches Taiwan campus recruitment drive
2024/03/01 20:39
Japan announces subsidies for second chip fab by Taiwan’s TSMC
Japan announces subsidies for second chip fab by Taiwan’s TSMC
2024/02/24 17:13
Taiwan’s TSMC launches Japan chip foundry
Taiwan’s TSMC launches Japan chip foundry
2024/02/24 14:11