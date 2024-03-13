Taipei disciplines police officer over handcuffs for social worker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City police disciplined one of its officers because handcuffs were visible on a social worker questioned about the death of a 1-year-old, reports said Wednesday (March 13).

A nanny and her sister surnamed Liu (劉) are suspects in the December 2023 death of a boy after alleged abuse. When police took a social worker surnamed Chen (陳) in for questioning about the case, media photos showed she had been handcuffed.

The incident triggered accusations of a witch hunt against social workers, and of punishment not befitting the crime. The National Police Agency (NPA) demanded Taipei police improve its attitude, with the capital’s police chief later announcing the officer in charge of the social worker’s transfer had received a demerit, per CNA.

Police had visited the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF) with warrants to question social workers about the case. Chen had been allowed to wear a cap and a mask to protect her privacy, police said.

The police chief said that according to the rules, it was legal to pit on handcuffs, but the officers accompanying her should not have allowed the cuffs to be visible. In cases where there was no risk of escape or self-harm, officers could also choose not to cuffs, the report said.

Chen is suspected of falsifying documents in the case, and was released on bail of NT$300,000 (US$) Wednesday.