Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei disciplines police officer over handcuffs for social worker

Critics accuse police of taking part in witch hunt over death of 1-year-old child

  236
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/13 19:16
Taipei Police Chief Chang Jung-hsin (left) explains the incident with the handcuffs to the media Wednesday. 
Officers escort handcuffed social worker Chen (center) Tuesday. 

Taipei Police Chief Chang Jung-hsin (left) explains the incident with the handcuffs to the media Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

Officers escort handcuffed social worker Chen (center) Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City police disciplined one of its officers because handcuffs were visible on a social worker questioned about the death of a 1-year-old, reports said Wednesday (March 13).

A nanny and her sister surnamed Liu (劉) are suspects in the December 2023 death of a boy after alleged abuse. When police took a social worker surnamed Chen (陳) in for questioning about the case, media photos showed she had been handcuffed.

The incident triggered accusations of a witch hunt against social workers, and of punishment not befitting the crime. The National Police Agency (NPA) demanded Taipei police improve its attitude, with the capital’s police chief later announcing the officer in charge of the social worker’s transfer had received a demerit, per CNA.

Police had visited the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF) with warrants to question social workers about the case. Chen had been allowed to wear a cap and a mask to protect her privacy, police said.

The police chief said that according to the rules, it was legal to pit on handcuffs, but the officers accompanying her should not have allowed the cuffs to be visible. In cases where there was no risk of escape or self-harm, officers could also choose not to cuffs, the report said.

Chen is suspected of falsifying documents in the case, and was released on bail of NT$300,000 (US$) Wednesday.
abuse
child abuse
child adoption
social worker
police
handcuffs
Child Welfare League Foundation
CWLF
Taipei police
NPA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei sisters held over death of 1-year-old in foster care
Taipei sisters held over death of 1-year-old in foster care
2024/03/13 10:54
Woman walks onto MRT tracks in north Taiwan
Woman walks onto MRT tracks in north Taiwan
2024/03/12 16:58
Over 60 bulldogs abandoned at Taiwan dog breeding farm
Over 60 bulldogs abandoned at Taiwan dog breeding farm
2024/03/07 20:38
New Taipei man breaks into home, stabs couple
New Taipei man breaks into home, stabs couple
2024/03/06 20:26
Poacher caught setting 349 bird traps in southern Taiwan
Poacher caught setting 349 bird traps in southern Taiwan
2024/03/05 16:30