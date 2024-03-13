Business Intelligence Market Bridging Gaps Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience through Segmentation

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Business Intelligence Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

The Business Intelligence (BI) market has been a cornerstone of modern business strategies, enabling organizations to harness data-driven insights for informed decision-making. With a valuation of approximately USD 24.85 billion in 2021, the BI market is poised for substantial growth, projected to surge at a robust rate exceeding 9.1% over the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029.

Business intelligence (BI) is a procedural and technical framework for storing, collecting, and analyzing data produced by an organization’s operations. It includes performance benchmarking, data mining, descriptive analysis, and process analysis. The need for these solutions in the market is increased by the growing emphasis that businesses are placing on strategic decision-making, insightful data, quick and accurate reporting, and increased productivity. The surging demand for dashboards for data visualization to enhance the ability in making business decisions, coupled with the increasing adoption of data analytics by enterprises are the key driving factors for global market growth.

Current Landscape and Growth Drivers:

The current landscape of the BI market is characterized by a burgeoning demand for advanced analytics, real-time data processing, and actionable insights across various industries. Factors such as the exponential growth of data volumes, increasing adoption of cloud-based BI solutions, and the rising significance of AI and machine learning in data analysis are driving the expansion of the BI market.

Market Segmentation and Opportunities:

The BI market can be segmented based on deployment mode (cloud-based, on-premises), component (software, services), organization size (small & medium enterprises, large enterprises), industry vertical (IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, others), and region. Each segment presents unique opportunities for vendors and organizations to capitalize on the growing demand for BI solutions tailored to specific needs and requirements.

According to a report by DHS, 86% of the owners and operators of critical infrastructure in high-tech industries have deployed cloud solutions. The report has revealed the spending of different sectors on critical infrastructure using cloud services; there is an increase expected from USD 152 billion in 2020 to USD 223 billion by 2025. Consequentially, the growing demand for cloud and associated technologies devices is directly associated with the growth of the Business Intelligence (BI) Market. Furthermore, the increasing usage of integrated BI systems, as well as the rising growth in data generation are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years.

Projections for Growth

The forecast for the BI market presents a compelling narrative of sustained growth, underpinned by several key drivers. The advent of advanced analytics, including predictive and prescriptive analytics, amplifies the value proposition of BI solutions, enabling organizations to glean actionable insights from vast datasets. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies augments the capabilities of BI platforms, empowering enterprises to extract deeper, more meaningful insights from their data repositories.

Market Dynamics

The dynamics shaping the BI market are multifaceted, reflecting a convergence of technological innovation, shifting consumer preferences, and regulatory imperatives. As businesses grapple with an increasingly complex and competitive landscape, the need for agile, scalable BI solutions becomes paramount. Furthermore, the rise of self-service BI tools empowers end-users to directly access and analyze data, fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making across organizations.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the BI market include industry stalwarts such as Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Tableau Software. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, offering cutting-edge BI solutions that cater to diverse business needs. The competitive landscape is characterized by intense rivalry, technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions aimed at enhancing market presence and expanding product portfolios.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce) (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

QlikTech International AB (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Redash (Databricks) (Israel)

Mode Analytics Inc. (U.S.)

Looker (Google) (U.S.)

Infor (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, Microsoft announced the integration of Power BI in Microsoft Teams for improved customer experiences. The three new features are updated heritage Power BI tabs for Channels 2.0, rich broadcast cards for Chat in Microsoft Teams, and listening to and learning from user experiences and requirements.

In December 2022, Tableau announced that the company introduced its upgraded Tableau 2022.4 for business users and analysts with the objective of exploring insights. It automates the production, examination, and transmission of insights using data stories including Data Change Radar, Data Guide, and Explain the Viz.

Future Outlook and Forecast:

Looking ahead to the forecast period of 2022-2029, the BI market is poised for significant growth driven by factors such as increasing data complexity, growing emphasis on data governance and compliance, rising demand for self-service analytics tools, and the proliferation of IoT devices generating vast amounts of data. The market is expected to witness a surge in adoption across various industries as organizations strive to gain a competitive edge through data-driven decision-making.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Supply Chain Analytic Applications

CRM Analytic Operations

Financial Performance and Strategy Management

Production Planning Analytic Operations

Others

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PESTEL & SWOT study of the five main market regions.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise?

What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Some of the Key Aspects that the Report Analyses:

Which regions in Market are witnessing rise in investments in the supply chain networks?

Which regions have witnessed decline in consumer demand due to economic and political upheavals in Industry?

Which countries in Market seem to have benefitted from recent import and export policies?

Which are some the key geographies that are likely to emerge as lucrative markets?

What are some the sustainability trends impacting the logistics and supply chain dynamics in the Market?

What are some of the demographic and economic environments that create new demand in developing economies?

Which regions in Market are expected to lose shares due to pricing pressures?

Which regions leading players are expected to expand their footprints in the near future in Industry?

How are changing government regulations shaping business strategies and practices?

