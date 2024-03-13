Big Data Analytics in Transportation Market CAGR of 30.9%, Laser-Focused Marketing Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Precision

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Big Data Analytics in Transportation Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

The Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market has been a pivotal force in transforming the industry landscape, with a significant value of approximately USD 1.18 billion in 2021. This market segment is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge at a robust rate of over 30.9% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029.

Big data analytics in manufacturing assists businesses in improving supply chain planning, process defect tracking, and component defect tracking. One of the most important applications of big data analytics is predictive analytics, which is used to extract information from data and predict trends and behaviour patterns. The increasing automation across industries and growing demand for big data analytics in supply chain optimization are key factors driving market growth.

Driving Forces Behind the Growth:

The surge in the adoption of big data analytics in manufacturing can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the industry’s increasing focus on operational efficiency and cost reduction has led manufacturers to leverage data analytics to optimize processes, enhance productivity, and streamline operations. Secondly, the rise of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives has propelled the demand for advanced analytics solutions to enable predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and agile decision-making.

Global Big Data Analytics Market. For instance – according to Statista – In 2020, the global industrial automation market is expected to be worth USD 175 billion. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around nine percent until 2025. The global industrial automation market is expected to reach USD 265 billion by 2025. Also, rising usage of Predictive Analytics Tools as well as growing emergence of (Industrial Internet of Things) IIoT solutions would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the projected period.

Unveiling the Market Dynamics

The growth trajectory of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market is propelled by a convergence of factors reshaping the industry’s landscape. Manufacturers are increasingly embracing data-driven decision-making to optimize processes, enhance product quality, and streamline supply chain operations. This surge in demand is fueled by the pressing need to adapt to rapidly evolving consumer preferences, stringent regulatory standards, and intensifying competition.

Key Market Trends Driving Growth

Predictive Maintenance : Manufacturers are leveraging Big Data Analytics to transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies, minimizing downtime and maximizing asset utilization. By harnessing real-time data insights, companies can preemptively identify equipment failures, thus optimizing maintenance schedules and reducing operational costs.

: Manufacturers are leveraging Big Data Analytics to transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies, minimizing downtime and maximizing asset utilization. By harnessing real-time data insights, companies can preemptively identify equipment failures, thus optimizing maintenance schedules and reducing operational costs. Supply Chain Optimization : The integration of Big Data Analytics enables manufacturers to gain actionable insights into their supply chain networks. By analyzing vast datasets encompassing supplier performance, inventory levels, and demand forecasts, companies can enhance inventory management, mitigate supply chain risks, and foster collaborative partnerships across the value chain.

: The integration of Big Data Analytics enables manufacturers to gain actionable insights into their supply chain networks. By analyzing vast datasets encompassing supplier performance, inventory levels, and demand forecasts, companies can enhance inventory management, mitigate supply chain risks, and foster collaborative partnerships across the value chain. Quality Control and Defect Detection: Big Data Analytics empowers manufacturers to achieve unparalleled precision in quality control and defect detection processes. Through advanced analytics techniques such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, manufacturers can identify anomalies in production processes, thereby minimizing defects, enhancing product quality, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Empowering Smart Manufacturing Initiatives:

The integration of big data analytics into smart manufacturing initiatives is revolutionizing traditional production processes. By leveraging real-time data analytics, manufacturers can monitor equipment performance, detect anomalies, predict maintenance needs, and optimize production schedules for maximum efficiency. This proactive approach minimizes downtime, reduces maintenance costs, improves asset utilization, and enhances overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

Seizing Competitive Advantage:

In a fiercely competitive manufacturing landscape, companies that embrace big data analytics gain a strategic advantage by unlocking new growth opportunities and driving innovation. By harnessing data-driven insights to optimize processes, improve product quality, personalize customer experiences, and innovate new products/services, manufacturers can differentiate themselves in the market and stay ahead of the curve.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Microstrategy

Information Builders

Tableau Software Inc.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2020, in order to fulfil the expanding demand for process automation and predictive maintenance in the industrial and logistics sectors across Southeast Asia, Japan, and North America, Microsoft Corporation teamed up with Hitachi. Both businesses intend to broaden the collaboration’s application to additional industries.

In October 2019, Erbessd Instruments announced the launch of Phantom, a wireless vibration monitoring device that combines additional metrics including temperature, current, RPM, and speed into a single diagnosis system. Both a local database and a cloud-based system can receive data from it. With any gadget, whether a smartphone, computer, or tablet, the user can always keep tabs on their equipment.

Navigating Market Challenges

Despite the immense potential, the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market is not immune to challenges. Data privacy concerns, cybersecurity threats, and the complexity of integrating disparate data sources pose significant hurdles to widespread adoption. Moreover, the shortage of skilled data scientists capable of extracting actionable insights from voluminous datasets remains a pressing issue for manufacturers looking to harness the full potential of Big Data Analytics.

Embracing the Future of Manufacturing

As the manufacturing industry embarks on a transformative journey fueled by data-driven insights, the role of Big Data Analytics assumes paramount importance. Manufacturers must prioritize investments in robust data analytics infrastructure, cultivate a culture of data-driven decision-making, and foster interdisciplinary collaborations to capitalize on emerging opportunities and surmount market challenges.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component

Software

Service

By Application

Predictive Maintenance

Budget Monitoring

Product Lifecycle Management

Field Activity Management

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @

