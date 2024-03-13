Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market CAGR of 30.9%, Segmentation Savvy A Guide to Understanding the Importance of Market Segmentation

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

The Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market has witnessed significant growth, with a value of approximately USD 1.18 billion in 2021. This sector is poised for further expansion, projected to experience a robust growth rate exceeding 30.9% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The integration of big data analytics in manufacturing processes is revolutionizing the industry, offering unparalleled insights and opportunities for optimization and innovation.

Big data analytics in manufacturing assists businesses in improving supply chain planning, process defect tracking, and component defect tracking. One of the most important applications of big data analytics is predictive analytics, which is used to extract information from data and predict trends and behavior patterns.

Driving Forces Behind Growth:

The surge in the adoption of big data analytics in manufacturing can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the increasing volume of data generated by manufacturing operations necessitates advanced analytics tools to extract valuable insights. Secondly, the growing emphasis on operational efficiency, cost reduction, and quality improvement is driving manufacturers to leverage data analytics for informed decision-making. Additionally, the rise of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives is fueling the demand for data-driven solutions to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Key Market Trends and Opportunities:

The Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market is witnessing several notable trends that are shaping its trajectory. One such trend is the integration of IoT devices and sensors to collect real-time data for predictive maintenance and process optimization. Another trend is the adoption of AI and machine learning algorithms to analyze complex datasets and identify patterns for predictive analytics and prescriptive recommendations. Moreover, cloud-based analytics platforms are gaining traction for their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in managing large volumes of manufacturing data.

According to Statista – In 2020, the global industrial automation market is expected to be worth USD 175 billion. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around nine percent until 2025. The global industrial automation market is expected to reach USD 265 billion by 2025. Also, rising usage of Predictive Analytics Tools as well as growing emergence of (Industrial Internet of Things) IIoT solutions would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the projected period.

Transforming Decision-Making: Benefits of Big Data Analytics

The integration of Big Data Analytics in manufacturing processes empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions with unprecedented precision and foresight. By leveraging advanced analytics techniques such as machine learning and predictive modeling, manufacturers can optimize supply chain management, anticipate market trends, and tailor their production strategies to meet evolving consumer demands.

Furthermore, the implementation of Big Data Analytics enables proactive quality control measures, allowing manufacturers to detect anomalies and defects in real-time, thereby minimizing product recalls and ensuring adherence to stringent quality standards. This proactive approach not only enhances product quality but also fosters customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Navigating Challenges: Addressing Data Security and Integration

Despite the myriad benefits offered by Big Data Analytics, manufacturers must navigate certain challenges inherent to the integration of advanced analytics solutions. Chief among these challenges is the imperative to safeguard sensitive data against potential cybersecurity threats. As manufacturers accumulate vast repositories of proprietary data, ensuring robust data security measures becomes paramount to protect against unauthorized access and breaches.

Additionally, achieving seamless integration of disparate data sources poses a significant hurdle in leveraging the full potential of Big Data Analytics. Manufacturers must invest in scalable infrastructure and interoperable systems to aggregate and harmonize data from various sources, including sensors, machines, and enterprise systems, to derive actionable insights effectively.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Microstrategy

Information Builders

Tableau Software Inc.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2020, in order to fulfil the expanding demand for process automation and predictive maintenance in the industrial and logistics sectors across Southeast Asia, Japan, and North America, Microsoft Corporation teamed up with Hitachi. Both businesses intend to broaden the collaboration’s application to additional industries.

In October 2019, Erbessd Instruments announced the launch of Phantom, a wireless vibration monitoring device that combines additional metrics including temperature, current, RPM, and speed into a single diagnosis system. Both a local database and a cloud-based system can receive data from it. With any gadget, whether a smartphone, computer, or tablet, the user can always keep tabs on their equipment.

Pioneering Innovation: Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the future of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market is characterized by relentless innovation and transformative advancements. With rapid technological developments such as edge computing and artificial intelligence, manufacturers are poised to unlock new frontiers in operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and product customization.

Furthermore, the convergence of Big Data Analytics with emerging technologies such as augmented reality and digital twins holds immense promise for revolutionizing the manufacturing landscape. By creating digital replicas of physical assets and processes, manufacturers can simulate scenarios, optimize workflows, and accelerate time-to-market while minimizing costs and risks.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component

Software

Service

By Application

Predictive Maintenance

Budget Monitoring

Product Lifecycle Management

Field Activity Management

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

