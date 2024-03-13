Automotive Aftermarket Market Size 2024 Industry Share, Recent Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Challenges, Top Countries Data and Forecast 2032

The global automotive aftermarket is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, poised to surpass USD 519 billion by 2026 with a steady CAGR of 4%. A recent study by Report Ocean sheds light on the present dynamics and future trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Driving Factors Behind Market Growth

In 2017, the tire segment emerged as a frontrunner in revenue generation within the automotive aftermarket, propelled by the expanding global automotive industry and the rising average age of vehicles. With a growing awareness about the importance of proper vehicle maintenance and repair, the demand for aftermarket products is expected to soar in the coming years. Technological advancements in telematics, coupled with changing lifestyles and an increasing need for long-distance travel, further contribute to market growth. Moreover, emerging markets, online sales channels, and shifting consumer demographics present new avenues for expansion in the automotive aftermarket arena.

Competitive Landscape and Consumer Behavior

Competition in the automotive aftermarket is fierce, driven by a multitude of industry players offering products and services catering to a wide range of vehicles. Factors such as price, quality, vehicle age, and convenience significantly influence consumer purchasing behavior. High investments in research and development promise to unlock new growth opportunities, with a rising demand for replaceable parts and accessories driven by wear and tear of vehicles and an increase in accidents.

Regional Dynamics and Market Outlook

In 2017, North America commanded a dominant position in the global automotive aftermarket, buoyed by a large customer base with high disposable income and a robust demand for replaceable vehicle parts. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by rising demand from developing nations like China and India. Improving living standards, high disposable income, and favorable production regulations in these regions are expected to further propel market growth.

Segmentation and Growth Opportunities

The automotive aftermarket can be classified based on products into tires, batteries, wheels, exhaust components, lighting, telematics, accessories, body parts, and others. The tire segment is expected to maintain its dominance, driven by the periodic need for tire replacements. Radial tires, known for their durability and low rolling resistance, are gaining popularity among consumers. The market is further segmented based on vehicle type into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The growing demand for passenger vehicles in developing regions presents numerous growth opportunities, while commercial vehicles, utilized in industrial, mining, and logistics activities, create a substantial market for replaceable products.

Key Players and Strategic Initiatives

Major vendors profiled in the report include Denso Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exide Technologies, Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, 3M Company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others. These market players engage in strategic initiatives such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Conclusion

The global automotive aftermarket is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by factors such as expanding vehicle ownership, rising vehicle age, and increasing consumer awareness about vehicle maintenance. With technological advancements, emerging markets, and shifting consumer preferences driving market dynamics, the future of the automotive aftermarket looks promising. As key players continue to innovate and adapt to changing market trends, the industry is poised for sustained growth and transformation in the years to come.

