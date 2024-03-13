Serverless App Market CAGR of 23.85%, Observational Symphony Techniques for Deep Understanding in Consumer Behavior

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Serverless App Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

The Serverless App Market has emerged as a dynamic and promising sector, with its value reaching approximately USD 7.39 billion in 2021. This market is poised for remarkable growth, projected at a healthy rate exceeding 23.85% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. These figures underscore the immense potential and significance of serverless technology in reshaping the landscape of modern computing.

Serverless App is an interface where servers are used by cloud service providers to execute code for developers on behalf of their customers. The Serverless App market is expanding because of factors such as the Increasing adoption of cloud serverless architecture across various platforms and low data processing development and operational costs. However, Technical issues regarding third-party access may halt its growth. Although the growing demand for mobile-based applications and technological advancement has many futuristic opportunities.

Rapid Expansion and Market Dynamics:

The serverless computing model, which eliminates the need for infrastructure management, has gained significant traction in recent years due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and agility. This has fueled the rapid expansion of the Serverless App Market, attracting businesses seeking efficient and flexible solutions for their application development needs.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth:

Several key factors are driving the exponential growth of the Serverless App Market. One of the primary catalysts is the increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions across various industries. Organizations are swiftly transitioning from traditional IT infrastructure to cloud-based services, seeking scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Serverless architecture aligns perfectly with these objectives, offering a streamlined approach to application development and deployment.

Moreover, the rising demand for agile and scalable software solutions is fueling the proliferation of serverless applications. Businesses are embracing serverless technology to swiftly develop and deploy applications, thereby enhancing their operational efficiency and time-to-market. This trend is particularly pronounced in sectors such as e-commerce, finance, healthcare, and gaming, where rapid innovation and seamless scalability are paramount.

According to Eurostat in 2020, 36% of Europe enterprises used cloud computing services and in 2021 the rate reached 41%. Furthermore, geriatric, and obese populations are predisposed to chronic diseases. The public cloud market saw end-user spending of about 410 billion U.S. dollars in 2021 and is expected to grow to approximately 600 billion U.S. dollars by 2023. Alibaba Cloud Function, is an integrated event-driven computer service that allows user to focus on writing and uploading code without managing the network infrastructure. While Amazon web service comes up with Serverless Neptune, which automatically grows support for crucial business databases. However, the technical issues regarding third-party involvement may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Dynamics and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid growth, the Serverless App Market faces challenges that need to be addressed for sustained success. Concerns around security, vendor lock-in, performance optimization, and monitoring in serverless environments require careful consideration to ensure seamless adoption and deployment of serverless applications.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing a surge in developer-centric platforms and tools designed to simplify serverless application development. From serverless computing frameworks to specialized IDEs and deployment platforms, there is a growing ecosystem of solutions aimed at empowering developers to build and deploy serverless applications with ease.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba Cloud

Fiorano Software and Affiliates

NTT DATA Corporation

Dynatrace LLC

Broadcom Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2022, Amazon Neptune Serverless, a new serverless option for Amazon Neptune that automatically grows support for crucial business databases, was unveiled by Amazon Web Services. It is a quick, dependable, and completely managed service that facilitates the development and execution of applications that require info graphs to effectively store and query intricate and intricately connected datasets.

In October 2022, the Oracle Cloud World rollout includes new serverless options. It includes advanced virtual nodes capability for the Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE) managed services including workflow orchestration.

Challenges and Considerations:

While the Serverless App Market presents lucrative opportunities, it also poses certain challenges and considerations for stakeholders. One of the key challenges is the complexity associated with managing serverless architectures, particularly in terms of monitoring, debugging, and optimization. As serverless applications comprise a network of interconnected functions, ensuring optimal performance and resource utilization can be challenging.

Moreover, security remains a critical concern in the serverless ecosystem. With data distributed across multiple functions and services, ensuring robust security controls and compliance measures is paramount. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach, encompassing advanced monitoring and analytics tools, robust security protocols, and continuous optimization strategies.

Future Outlook and Forecast:

With a projected growth rate exceeding 23.85% over the forecast period 2022-2029, the Serverless App Market is poised for substantial expansion. As businesses increasingly embrace serverless computing for its efficiency and scalability benefits, the market is expected to witness continued innovation, investment, and adoption across various industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Real Time File/Stream Processing

Web Application Development

IoT Backend

Others

By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industry:

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

