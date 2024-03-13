ESIM Market Consumer Tapestry Maximizing the Value of Observational Techniques | Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “ESIM Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

The Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) market has been on a steady rise, with a valuation of around USD 7.34 billion in 2021. This innovative technology is poised for significant growth, projected to expand at a robust rate of over 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The increasing adoption of eSIMs across various industries and the rising demand for seamless connectivity solutions are driving this upward trajectory.

An eSIM is a type of programmable SIM card that is directly fixed into a device rather than an integrated circuit located on a removable universal integrated circuit card. An eSIM includes software that is installed onto an eUICC chip permanently attached to a device. The rising focus on remote sim provisioning for M2M, the increasing number of favorable government regulations boosting M2M communication, and the growing adoption of eSIM-connected devices are primary factors for the growth of the market.

Key Growth Drivers:

Several factors contribute to the anticipated growth of the eSIM market. One key driver is the increasing adoption of IoT devices across industries such as healthcare, automotive, smart cities, and agriculture. eSIMs offer secure and reliable connectivity for these devices, enabling seamless data exchange and communication. Moreover, the shift towards remote working and virtual collaboration has heightened the need for reliable connectivity solutions. eSIM technology provides users with the flexibility to switch between mobile operators easily, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even in remote or challenging environments.

Market Opportunities:

The expanding scope of eSIM applications presents lucrative opportunities for market players. The automotive sector, in particular, stands out as a promising area for eSIM integration. Connected cars rely on eSIMs for real-time data transmission, navigation services, and remote diagnostics, enhancing driver safety and convenience. Furthermore, the healthcare industry is embracing eSIM technology to enable remote patient monitoring, telemedicine services, and health tracking devices. The secure and scalable nature of eSIMs makes them ideal for ensuring data privacy and compliance with regulatory standards in healthcare settings.

According to Statista, in 2019, the Internet of Things (IoT) generated total revenue of USD 388 billion worldwide, which is projected to reach USD 677.4 billion by 2025. Therefore, the increasing demand and development of the Internet of Things are acting as a catalyzing factor for the demand for ESIM in the global market. Moreover, the surging demand for wearable electronics, as well as the rising adoption of smart solutions are creating various lucrative prospects over the forecasting years. However, the rising concern regarding security threats and the lack of standardization are restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Advancements in Connectivity Solutions:

Technological advancements, such as the evolution of 5G networks and the proliferation of edge computing, are further catalyzing the adoption of eSIM technology. The high-speed, low-latency connectivity offered by 5G networks is driving the demand for eSIM-enabled devices capable of harnessing the full potential of next-generation connectivity solutions.

Current Market Landscape:

The eSIM market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, fueled by the proliferation of IoT devices, wearables, smartphones, and other connected devices. The convenience, flexibility, and security offered by eSIM technology have made it a preferred choice for consumers and businesses alike. With the global shift towards digitalization and the Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for eSIMs is expected to soar in the coming years.

By Major market players included in this report are:

Infineon Technologies AG.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics

Deutsche Telekom AG

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

Gemalto NV

ARM Holdings

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

NTT Docomo

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG declared the launch of its in-car 5G and personal eSIM networking options in partnership with Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. Deutsche Telekom AG and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG used personal eSIM and MobilityConnect to link vehicle connectivity with the customer’s mobile network on a 5G basis.

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies:

The eSIM market is witnessing significant growth opportunities in emerging economies, where increasing smartphone penetration and the rapid digitization of various industries are driving the demand for connected devices. Furthermore, initiatives aimed at expanding access to affordable internet services are fueling the adoption of eSIM technology in previously underserved regions.

Regulatory Landscape and Security Concerns:

While the eSIM market presents lucrative growth prospects, regulatory considerations and security concerns remain significant challenges. Regulatory frameworks governing eSIM deployment vary across regions, posing complexities for multinational corporations operating in diverse markets. Additionally, ensuring the security and integrity of eSIM-enabled devices against cyber threats remains a critical priority for stakeholders across the industry.

Challenges and Solutions:

Despite its rapid growth, the eSIM market faces challenges such as interoperability issues, regulatory complexities, and concerns regarding data security. Addressing these challenges requires collaboration among industry stakeholders to establish common standards and protocols for eSIM deployment. Additionally, enhancing consumer awareness about the benefits of eSIM technology and educating them on its usage can help drive adoption rates. Implementing robust security measures and encryption protocols is essential to safeguard sensitive data transmitted through eSIM-enabled devices.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the future of the eSIM market appears promising, driven by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the growing demand for connected solutions. As 5G networks become more widespread and IoT ecosystems continue to expand, the role of eSIMs in enabling seamless connectivity will become increasingly vital.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Hardware

Connectivity services

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

M2M

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

