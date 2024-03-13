Man fatally hit by train in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was fatally struck by a train on Wednesday (March 13) after he fell onto the tracks.

At 2:44 p.m. the Taipei City Fire Department received a report that a man in his 50s on No. 2 Platform of Songshan Station was hit by an approaching Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC) after he fell onto the tracks, reported TVBS. CPR was performed before he was taken to Tri-Service General Hospital. However he was declared dead at 3:50 p.m., reported Liberty Times.

Train operations between Songshan and Nangang have been shifted to the eastbound main line for both one-way and two-way traffic. About 300 passengers on the trains in this section were affected and the TRC is assisting in diverting them to other trains.

The police have secured the scene for investigation and are reviewing surveillance footage. They confirmed that the man fell onto the railway tracks on his own, with no external force involved.