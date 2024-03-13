Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man fatally hit by train in Taipei

Train struck man after falling onto tracks at Songshan Station

  396
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/13 18:06
Paramedics attempt to resuscitate passenger who had been struck by train after falling onto tracks. (Taipei City Fire Department photo)

Paramedics attempt to resuscitate passenger who had been struck by train after falling onto tracks. (Taipei City Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was fatally struck by a train on Wednesday (March 13) after he fell onto the tracks.

At 2:44 p.m. the Taipei City Fire Department received a report that a man in his 50s on No. 2 Platform of Songshan Station was hit by an approaching Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC) after he fell onto the tracks, reported TVBS. CPR was performed before he was taken to Tri-Service General Hospital. However he was declared dead at 3:50 p.m., reported Liberty Times.

Train operations between Songshan and Nangang have been shifted to the eastbound main line for both one-way and two-way traffic. About 300 passengers on the trains in this section were affected and the TRC is assisting in diverting them to other trains.

The police have secured the scene for investigation and are reviewing surveillance footage. They confirmed that the man fell onto the railway tracks on his own, with no external force involved.
train accident
train collision
TRC
Taiwan Railway Corporation
accidental death

RELATED ARTICLES

One dead after express train accident in east Taiwan
One dead after express train accident in east Taiwan
2024/03/08 19:55
Video shows truck ram into north Taiwan police station
Video shows truck ram into north Taiwan police station
2024/03/01 15:46
Cop killed by truck in north Taiwan police station, driver later hit by train
Cop killed by truck in north Taiwan police station, driver later hit by train
2024/03/01 11:41
Watch driver bump into New Taipei light rail while chatting with passenger
Watch driver bump into New Taipei light rail while chatting with passenger
2024/02/22 14:37
Taiwan’s GDP growth predicted to hit 3%
Taiwan’s GDP growth predicted to hit 3%
2024/02/08 19:40