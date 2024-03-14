Computex Taipei to feature ‘Connecting AI’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei International Computer Show (Computex 2024) will take place on June 4–7 at the Nangang Exhibition Center under the theme "Connecting AI."

Online registration is open for the event, which annually attracts the upper echelon of Taiwan's IT industry as well as 1,500 global participants ranging from tech professionals, technology companies, startups, venture capitalists, accelerators, and other partners.

Event organizers have dubbed 2024 the “AI PC era,” marking a significant shift in AI development from the cloud to the edge. This theme is illustrated with a diverse array of AI-powered PCs and mobile terminal products, extending AI into sectors such as automobiles, household appliances, wearable devices, home security systems, and more.

Computex will debut three groundbreaking exhibition areas: AI Computing & System Integration, Components and Battery Energy Storage, and Smart Mobility. In addition, the InnoVEX Startup Zone will continue to serve as an important platform for startups, allowing entrepreneurs and ICT professionals from different countries to mingle.

Computex will also serve as a hub for IT industry resources and funding, fostering international collaboration and exchange, bringing innovative energy, and igniting the spark needed for collaboration within the technological ecosystem.

Annual Technology Extravaganza

This year's Computex keynote and forum will also echo the AI theme, inviting industry elites to share the latest technology trends and analyze future applications. To enhance the exhibition experience for exhibitors and international visitors, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will integrate media and resources for various peripheral activities.

Such activities will include procurement meetings, expert-guided tours, ESG Go sustainability activities, pitch contests, and Tech’em High (buyer welcoming events).

Organizers also extend invitations to foreign media and tech influencers to visit Taiwan.

Computex aims to showcase Taiwan's outstanding industrial capabilities, connecting international giants, global tech players, startups, and professional buyers to create infinite opportunities in technology.

To become a part of Computex 2024, where the world connects and the future unfolds, register here. The event promises to unlock the doors to a future shaped by AI and innovation.