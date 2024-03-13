Taiwan, Japan to convene 10th Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Committee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 10th meeting of the Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Committee (TJFC) will be held in Taipei on March 14-16 to discuss issues such as rules for vessels operating in the shared area covered by the Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Agreement.

Taiwan and Japan signed the agreement on April 10, 2013, aiming to resolve long-standing fishery disputes and ensure peace in the region. Since then, the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA) and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) have convened the TJFC annually, alternating between Taipei and Tokyo, except during the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

This year's meeting will be hosted in Taipei over the next 3 days. The two sides will discuss the rules for fishing vessels operating in the overlapping waters covered by the agreement, safeguarding the rights and interests of fishermen from both sides.

MOFA said the government will uphold the principles of resource sharing and mutually beneficial cooperation. Through this dialogue, it will continue to discuss with the Japan side issues related to fishing operations.