Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2032

The global material handling equipment (MHE) market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the burgeoning manufacturing industry, increasing automation of processes, and the need for efficient warehouse operations. According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the market size is anticipated to reach USD 46.2 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for MHE across various sectors, including automotive, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical, aviation, and more.

Dominance of Industrial Trucks and Market Dynamics

In 2018, the industrial trucks segment emerged as the dominant category in the global MHE market, accounting for the majority of revenue. This segment includes equipment such as forklifts, pallet jacks, and reach trucks, which play a crucial role in material transportation and handling within warehouses and manufacturing facilities. The increasing adoption of industrial trucks is fueled by the growing need for efficient material movement and the optimization of warehouse operations.

Regional Insights and Market Trends

Europe emerged as the leading contributor to the global MHE market in 2018, driven by factors such as increasing automation in the manufacturing sector and the presence of an established automotive industry. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing operator safety and promoting the adoption of advanced MHE solutions are further propelling market growth in the region. Additionally, subsidies and investments by governments are expected to drive the adoption of MHE in Europe, particularly in hazardous material handling applications.

Asia-Pacific is poised to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing automation, and the burgeoning manufacturing sector. Countries like China, Japan, and India are experiencing significant demand for MHE, driven by the need to improve operational efficiency and productivity in manufacturing and logistics operations.

Key Segments and End-User Industries

The MHE market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. Key types of MHE include storage & handling equipment, industrial trucks, bulk material handling equipment, and others. Applications of MHE span across assembly, storage, packaging, transportation, and more. End-user industries driving demand for MHE include automotive, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical, aviation, and others.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The global MHE market features several prominent players, including Daifuku Co., Ltd., KUKA AG, Dematic GmbH & Co., Crown Equipment Corporation, and Clark Material Handling Company, among others. These companies are focused on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. Technological advancements, such as the integration of automation and robotics, are expected to shape the competitive landscape of the MHE market in the coming years.

Conclusion: Embracing Innovation for Future Growth

As industries worldwide strive for greater efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness, the demand for advanced material handling equipment continues to rise. With the advent of technologies such as automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence, the MHE market is witnessing rapid evolution and innovation. By embracing these technological advancements and catering to the diverse needs of end-user industries, MHE manufacturers and providers can unlock new growth opportunities and drive the market toward a sustainable and prosperous future.

