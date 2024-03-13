Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market CAGR of 33.18%, Segment Sentinel Guarding the Importance of Identifying and Targeting Your Audience

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

In the dynamic landscape of healthcare, Virtual Reality (VR) has emerged as a transformative force, reshaping patient care and medical interventions. The VR in Healthcare Market is currently valued at a robust USD 757.9 million in 2022 and is poised for remarkable growth, projecting a stellar 33.18% increase over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare market refers to the application of immersive virtual reality technology in the healthcare industry, enabling healthcare professionals to simulate real-life scenarios and provide patients with interactive and engaging experiences for various medical purposes, including training, therapy, and rehabilitation. Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market is being driven by factors such as the rise in incidences of neurological disorders and the increase in the number of fund-raising activities.

Unleashing the Potential:

The integration of Virtual Reality into healthcare practices has ushered in a new era of possibilities. From immersive training experiences for medical professionals to therapeutic interventions and patient care, VR is proving to be a versatile tool. The market’s current valuation speaks volumes about the growing recognition of its efficacy in enhancing healthcare outcomes.

According to a report by Invest India, the health sector in the country attracted a remarkable increase of USD 370 billion in investment in 2022. Similarly, In March 2021, Los Angeles-based company Applied VR secured a funding of USD 29 million for the development of a digital therapy solution utilizing virtual reality (VR) technology. Thus, the increasing investment and adoption of VR applications in healthcare are some factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in the use of VR in dentistry and cancer therapies and telemedicine and remote healthcare create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Dynamics:

The rapid evolution of VR technology is a key driver behind the market’s projected growth. With advancements in hardware, software, and connectivity, VR applications in healthcare are becoming more sophisticated and accessible. The increasing demand for personalized and efficient healthcare solutions further propels the market forward.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Syncthink Inc.

Firsthand Technology Inc.

AppliedVR, Inc.

EchoPixel Inc.

DAQRI

Orca Health, Inc.

Key Factors Driving Growth:

Enhanced Training and Skill Development: Virtual Reality offers an immersive and risk-free environment for medical professionals to hone their skills. From surgical simulations to complex medical procedures, VR-based training programs enhance proficiency and reduce the learning curve.

VR has proven to be an invaluable tool in therapeutic interventions. From pain management to mental health treatments, virtual environments provide immersive experiences that contribute to more effective and patient-friendly healthcare practices.

VR has proven to be an invaluable tool in therapeutic interventions. From pain management to mental health treatments, virtual environments provide immersive experiences that contribute to more effective and patient-friendly healthcare practices. Patient Engagement and Education: VR is revolutionizing patient education by offering interactive and immersive experiences. Patients can now understand their conditions, treatment options, and procedures in a more engaging and comprehensible manner, fostering better-informed decision-making.

Remote Healthcare Delivery: The global shift towards telehealth has been accelerated by VR technology. Remote consultations, virtual clinics, and home-based healthcare interventions are becoming increasingly feasible, ensuring access to quality healthcare services regardless of geographical constraints.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, XRHealth announced a funding of USD 10 million for expanding its virtual healthcare treatment in metaverse.

November 2022, GE Healthcare collaborated with mediview XR,Inc. for integrating medical imaging into mixed reality technology through the development of omnify XRTM interventional suite system.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the prospects for VR in healthcare are promising, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, data privacy concerns, and initial infrastructure costs need to be addressed. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation and collaboration within the industry, paving the way for sustainable growth.

Future Outlook:

The projected growth rate of more than 33.18% over the forecast period indicates the rising significance of Virtual Reality in shaping the future of healthcare. As technological advancements continue to unfold, the healthcare landscape is expected to witness a paradigm shift towards more efficient, personalized, and patient-centric care.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Head-Mounted Technology

Gesture-Tracking Technology

Projector & Display Walls Technology

By Product:

VR Semiconductor Components

VR Devices

VR Sensors

Others

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

