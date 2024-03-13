Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Precision Pathways Navigating the Importance of Market Segmentation

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Blood Plasma Derivatives Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Advancing Healthcare: Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Set to Surge with a Value of Over USD 43.6 Billion by 2030

Introduction:

The Blood Plasma Derivatives Market has witnessed remarkable growth, valued at approximately USD 43.65 billion in 2022. Projections suggest a robust trajectory, with an anticipated healthy growth rate exceeding 9.4% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This surge underscores the critical role of blood plasma derivatives in advancing healthcare solutions worldwide.

The blood plasma derivatives market refers to the segment of the pharmaceutical industry that involves the collection, processing, and commercialization of therapeutic products derived from human blood plasma. These derivatives are obtained through a complex manufacturing process that includes fractionation, purification, and sterilization to isolate and extract specific proteins, antibodies, and other bioactive substances found in blood plasma. These products are used for various therapeutic purposes, including treating immune disorders, coagulation disorders, and certain genetic diseases.

Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics driving this growth are multifaceted. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in plasma fractionation techniques, and growing demand for immunoglobulins and coagulation factors contribute significantly to the market expansion.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), diabetes can afflict 537 million adults globally in 2021, with one in ten experiencing other diabetes. Furthermore, geriatric, and obese populations are predisposed to chronic diseases.

According to the World Bank Group, the world old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic disease and the growing aging population fueling the growth of the market. In addition, increasing awareness & diagnosis of rare diseases and technological advancements in plasma fractionation.

Chronic Disease Prevalence:

The escalating burden of chronic diseases, including autoimmune disorders, neurological conditions, and hemophilia, among others, is fueling the demand for blood plasma derivatives. These products play a pivotal role in managing symptoms and improving the quality of life for patients suffering from such ailments.

Geriatric Population:

With a growing aging population worldwide, there is a heightened need for healthcare interventions addressing age-related conditions. Blood plasma derivatives, particularly immunoglobulins, are crucial in managing various geriatric-related diseases, such as immune deficiencies and neurological disorders.

Major market player included in this report are:

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

CSL Limited

Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB S.A.

Octapharma AG

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Technological Advancements:

Advancements in plasma fractionation techniques have significantly enhanced the efficiency and scalability of blood plasma derivative production. Innovative technologies enable the extraction of a wide range of therapeutic proteins from plasma, thereby expanding the scope of applications and improving treatment outcomes.

Increasing Demand for Immunoglobulins and Coagulation Factors:

The rising demand for immunoglobulins, driven by their effectiveness in treating autoimmune disorders and primary immunodeficiency diseases, is a key growth driver. Additionally, coagulation factors derived from blood plasma are indispensable in managing bleeding disorders like hemophilia, further propelling market growth.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America:

These regions are poised for significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about plasma-derived therapies, and expanding access to advanced medical treatments.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2020, Grifols collaborates with the United States Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other Federal public health agencies to collect plasma from convalescent COVID-19 patients, process this specific plasma into a hyperimmune globulin and support the necessary preclinical and clinical studies to determine if anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin therapy can successfully be used to treat COVID-19 disease. Grifols will volunteer its expertise and resources in the areas of plasma collection using its network of FDA-approved plasma donor centers; test and qualify donors in conjunction with other health agencies; process plasma into hyperimmune globulin in its purpose-built facility in Clayton, North Carolina, for the isolated processing of immune globulins to treat emerging infectious diseases.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

By Application:

Hemophilia

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Von Willebrand’S Disease

Other Application

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others End User

Regional Insights:

Geographically, North America holds a substantial share of the blood plasma derivatives market, owing to factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and robust research and development activities. Europe follows suit, driven by increasing adoption of plasma-derived therapies and favorable regulatory frameworks.

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

