Deep Learning Market CAGR of 33.5%, The Segment Sleuth Solving the Importance of Market Segmentation

Introduction:

The Deep Learning Market, valued at approximately USD 37.15 billion in 2021, is poised for remarkable growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029. With a projected healthy growth rate exceeding 33.5%, the market is set to witness significant advancements and opportunities driven by technological innovations and increasing adoption across various industries.

A sequence of computer instructions or algorithms known as “deep learning” are based on the structure and operation of the brain. It is a branch of machine learning. Deep learning is a method for teaching computers to learn by doing. Deep learning is frequently referred to as artificial neural networks or deep neural networks. Statistics and predictive modelling are also important components of data science, which also includes deep learning. The Deep Learning market is expanding because of factors such as increased penetration in big data analytics, improvement in deep learning algorithms and rising investment for the development of AI and ML However, requirement of large training datasets for recognition and high capital investment may halt market growth.

Rapid Expansion and Market Dynamics:

The deep learning market’s robust growth can be attributed to several key factors. Technological advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning algorithms have revolutionized industries such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and more. The increasing demand for automation, predictive analytics, and personalized services has fueled the adoption of deep learning solutions.

According to Statista, in year 2018 Volume of data/information created, captured, copied, and consumed worldwide stood at 33 zettabytes which increased to 79 zettabytes in year 2021 and it is projected to reach at 181 zettabytes by year 2025. Thus, rise in generation of data volume across the world is fostering market growth. Thus rising data volume generation across the world is catering the market growth. Along with these, the market is growing rapidly due to the widespread adoption of connected devices in educational institutions and government measures to enhance industry vertical digitalization.

For instance, the Australian Catholic University (ACU) created a data lake in July 2020 using its newly combined data environment to offer a unified view of student progress. In order to assist students who might require further support or who run the risk of quitting the university altogether, it makes use of Microsoft’s Power BI and Azure data platform.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities:

As the market continues to expand, several emerging trends are shaping its trajectory. The integration of deep learning with big data analytics, IoT devices, and cloud computing is unlocking new possibilities for businesses to derive actionable insights and enhance decision-making processes. Industries are leveraging deep learning for image and speech recognition, natural language processing, autonomous vehicles, and other innovative applications.

Key Drivers and Opportunities:

The escalating demand for deep learning solutions across diverse industries is a primary driver propelling market expansion. Businesses are increasingly leveraging deep learning to gain actionable insights from data, improve decision-making processes, and drive operational efficiency. Moreover, the rising adoption of deep learning in autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics presents lucrative opportunities for market players.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Clarifai, Inc.

Entilic

Google, Inc.

HyperVerge

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2020, Facebook AI Research announced the launch of TransCoder. It is a system which utilizes unsupervised deep-learning in conversion of code from one programming language to the another.

In May 2020, IBM announced that it would use a variety of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to automate the management of IT operations and modernise applications. It employs machine learning and deep learning algorithms to time series data, semi-structured logs, structured data, and unstructured data spanning IT issues and human dialogues to trace the history of a problem.

Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook:

The deep learning market is segmented based on components (hardware, software, services), applications (image recognition, speech recognition, data mining), end-users (healthcare, retail, automotive), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific). North America currently leads the market due to technological advancements and high adoption rates in sectors like healthcare and finance. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth driven by increasing investments in AI technologies.

Challenges and Future Prospects:

Despite its rapid growth, the deep learning market faces challenges such as data privacy concerns, ethical considerations, and regulatory frameworks. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for sustaining long-term growth and fostering trust among consumers. Looking ahead, the market holds immense potential for innovation and disruption across industries, offering opportunities for companies to differentiate themselves through advanced deep learning solutions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Hardware:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application-Specific Integration Circuit (ASIC)

By Application:

Image recognition

Voice recognition

Video surveillance & diagnostics

Data mining

By End Use:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

