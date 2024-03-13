Guatemala president meets textile investors from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo told a delegation from Taiwan’s textile industry that his government is willing to offer assistance, reports said Wednesday (March 13).

During the Tuesday (March 12) meeting, Arevalo said his administration would help with production, labor, and administrative resources, per CNA. The group from Taiwan was the first delegation of Asian investors that Arevalo met since his inauguration in January.

Seven corporations took part in the trip organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Taiwan Textile Federation. Arevalo said Guatemala would offer investors speedy, convenient, and transparent investment regulations.

The delegation also visited other government departments and met with Economy Minister Gabriela Garcia-Quinn, while signing a memorandum of understanding with a Guatemalan textile industry association. The Taiwan investors named the country’s proximity to the North American market a positive element.

A delegation interested in the Central American nation’s coffee and seafood production is scheduled to visit next week. The coming months will also see companies active in plastic recycling, electric three-wheel vehicles, and solar energy arrive from Taiwan.

During last year’s election campaign in Guatemala, there were doubts about Arevalo’s stance on continuing diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, he has emphasized that seeking trade ties with China would not imperil Taipei’s status as an official ally.