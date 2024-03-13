Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Tomorrow’s Toolkit A Comprehensive Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size Insights

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Medical Polyoxymethylene Market“. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

The Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market is poised for substantial growth, with a current valuation of USD 110.30 million in 2022. According to market analysts, the sector is expected to witness a robust growth rate exceeding 6.5% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) refers to the segment particularly focused on the production, distribution, and utilization of polyoxymethylene (POM) materials specifically designed and approved for the use in medical and healthcare applications, including pharmaceutical contact and delivery systems, surgical instruments, medical devices, and other healthcare-related products. The Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market is being driven by factors such as increasing aging population and increasing need of medical devices due to increase in chronic diseases.

Rising Demand for Medical POM Propels Market Growth

The increasing demand for Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) can be attributed to its versatile applications across various medical devices and equipment. As an essential polymer in the healthcare industry, POM demonstrates excellent chemical resistance, low friction, and high mechanical strength. These properties make it a preferred material for manufacturing medical components such as syringes, surgical instruments, and drug delivery devices.

Market Overview and Projections

The current valuation of the Global Medical POM Market at USD 110.30 million in 2022 reflects its pivotal role in the medical industry. The forecasted growth rate of over 6.5% indicates a significant upward trajectory, with the market expected to surpass USD 180 million by the end of 2030. This surge can be attributed to the continual advancements in medical technology and the expanding application of POM in medical device manufacturing.

Rising prevelance of chronic disease would require medical devices equipment such as glucose monitoring devices, insulin pens and others which are majorly use to treat diabetes, thus rising prevelance of chronic diseases across the globe is driving the market growth. . According to Internaltional Diabetes Fedration, in year 2021around 537 million people are living with diabetes and it is projected to reach at 643 million diabetes cases by year 2030 and 783 million cases by year 2045. .

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Rapid Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in medical technology are driving the demand for innovative materials with enhanced properties. Medical POM, with its excellent mechanical and chemical characteristics, is emerging as a frontrunner in the development of cutting-edge medical devices.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure: The increasing global healthcare expenditure, coupled with a rising focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, is creating a conducive environment for the growth of the Medical POM market. As healthcare facilities upgrade their equipment, the demand for POM in medical device manufacturing is set to rise.

Expanding Applications in Medical Devices: Medical POM's versatility allows for its application in various medical devices, from disposable instruments to critical components of complex machinery. This broad range of applications is a key driver for the market's sustained growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Jet-Hot, Inc.

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Avient Corporation

Innovative Plastics USA LLC

Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd.

SPI Performance Coatings

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

ICD High Performance Coatings

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market Surge

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the Medical POM market. Factors such as a rapidly expanding healthcare sector, increasing medical tourism, and a burgeoning population with rising healthcare awareness contribute to the region’s prominence in the market landscape.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Polyplastics Group showcased its expanded range of acetal materials specifically designed for the medical and healthcare sector during the MD&M West event held in Anaheim, California. The company’s latest offering, the DURACON POM PM series, is intended for use in pharmaceutical contact and delivery applications. Polyplastics aims to demonstrate the capabilities and suitability of these materials for various medical applications during the event.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the Medical POM market shows promising growth, it is not without challenges. Stringent regulatory requirements and the need for continuous quality control pose obstacles to market players. However, these challenges also create opportunities for innovation and differentiation, fostering a competitive market environment.

Conclusion: A Bright Future for Medical Polyoxymethylene

The Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, driven by technological advancements, increased healthcare expenditure, and the expanding applications of POM in medical devices. With a projected growth rate exceeding 6.5% and a valuation expected to surpass USD 180 million by 2030, the market presents a lucrative landscape for industry stakeholders.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, Medical POM will play a crucial role in shaping the future of medical device manufacturing, contributing to the development of safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced healthcare solutions. Industry players are encouraged to embrace innovation, adhere to regulatory standards, and capitalize on the growing opportunities within the dynamic Medical POM market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Homopolymer POM

Copolymer POM

By Application:

Dialysis Machine

Handles for Surgical Instruments

Inhalers

Insulin Pen

Medical Trays

Pharmaceutical Closures

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

