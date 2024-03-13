Whole Genome Sequencing Market CAGR of 20.6%, Beyond Borders Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Size Vision

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the “Whole Genome Sequencing Market”. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis.

Introduction:

The Whole Genome Sequencing Market, valued at approximately USD 1,642 million in 2022, is set to embark on a remarkable journey of expansion and innovation. With an anticipated growth rate exceeding 20.6% over the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030, this market promises to revolutionize the landscape of genetic research and personalized medicine.

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) is a method that involves determining the entire DNA sequence of an organism’s genome, encompassing chromosomal DNA, mitochondrial DNA, and chloroplast DNA in plants. Genomic data obtained through WGS aids in the identification of genetic disorders, monitoring disease outbreaks, and understanding variations that influence the progression of cancer. Additionally, WGS can be employed to detect diseases in newborns and children, study uncommon tumor types, analyze familial disease patterns, and facilitate drug trials, among other applications.

Rising Demand for Precision Medicine:

In an era where personalized healthcare solutions are gaining traction, the demand for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) has surged significantly. WGS offers unparalleled insights into an individual’s genetic makeup, enabling precise diagnosis, targeted therapies, and personalized treatment plans. This burgeoning demand for precision medicine is a key driving force propelling the growth of the WGS market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Statistics, approximately 1 in every 707 newborn children in U.S. is affected by Down syndrome, resulting in an estimated total of 5,568 children with the condition. The funding received by the government is also a major driving factor. In March 2022, the U.K. Government initiated the COVID-19 Genomics U.K. Consortium, an alliance aimed at sequencing the genomes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, comprising the NHS, Wellcome Sanger Institute, Public Health Agencies, and academic institutions. With an investment of around USD 22 million (EUR 20 million), the consortium is focused on mapping the virus’s genetic information.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Expansion:

The rapid advancements in sequencing technologies, coupled with declining sequencing costs, have democratized access to WGS. Innovations such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and improved bioinformatics tools have enhanced the efficiency, accuracy, and affordability of whole genome sequencing, making it more accessible to researchers, clinicians, and patients alike.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Siemens AG

Eurofins Genomics

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Scientific Societe Europeenne

Expanding Applications Across Diverse Sectors:

The applications of WGS span across a multitude of sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and bioinformatics. In healthcare, WGS plays a pivotal role in disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and the development of precision therapies. Similarly, in agriculture, WGS aids in crop improvement, livestock breeding, and the management of genetic diversity. The versatility of WGS applications positions it as a transformative tool across various domains, thereby driving its market growth.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, PacBio collaborated with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study rare diseases in the Japanese population using long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods.

In September 2022, Eurofins partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks to expand their COVID-19 response by implementing wastewater testing for a traveler-focused SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance program at U.S. airports.

Government Initiatives and Funding Support:

Government initiatives aimed at promoting genomic research and precision medicine initiatives have significantly contributed to the expansion of the WGS market. Funding support from governmental bodies and research organizations has facilitated the adoption of WGS technologies in both academic and clinical settings, fostering innovation and driving market growth.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the WGS market is not without its challenges. Data privacy concerns, ethical considerations, and the complexity of genomic data interpretation pose significant hurdles. However, these challenges also present opportunities for technological innovations and regulatory frameworks aimed at addressing these concerns, thereby fueling further market growth.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Type:

Large Whole Genome Sequencing

Small Whole Genome Sequencing

By Workflow:

Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

By Application:

Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Plant Whole Genome Sequencing

Animal Whole Genome Sequencing

Microbial Whole Genome Sequencing

By End-Use:

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7640

