US Congressional Taiwan Caucus chair to attend Taiwan president’s inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The co-chair of a Congressional member organization that focuses on improving relations between the U.S. and Taiwan announced on Tuesday (March 13) that he will attend the inauguration of Taiwan's new president.

Following the announcement that the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Representative Michael McCaul would attend the accession of President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Andy Barr, the Republican co-chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, also said on Tuesday that he will attend the ceremony in May, reported CNA.

The Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America (TCCNA) on Tuesday in Washington held a joint press conference with members of Congress friendly to Taiwan, including Barr, Jasmine Crockett, Keith Self, Young Kim, and Michael Burgess. The event was to promote a "door-to-door tour" to advocate for Taiwan in Washington.

During his speech at the event, Barr not only announced his attendance at the May inauguration but also reiterated his support for Taiwan's democracy, encouraging Taiwan to strengthen its deterrence capabilities. He expressed hope for the continued deepening of U.S.-Taiwan economic relations to promote shared prosperity for both American and Taiwanese people.

Last year, Barr and the three co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus issued a statement before the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing that Resolution 2758 did not concern Taiwan's representation and should not prohibit meaningful Taiwanese participation in international activities.

The Congressional Taiwan Caucus introduced a resolution earlier this year expressing concerns about China's interference in elections.

Kim, in her speech that day, listed her congressional responsibilities and pledged to continue strengthening the already robust relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan. Now serving as the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, she emphasized her commitment to these efforts.

Kim said that one of her top priorities is countering the increasingly frequent aggressive actions of the Chinese Communist Party. She said she visited nine countries last year, consistently mentioning the possibility of an emergency in Taiwan, regardless of the location or the individuals she met.

Kim described herself as Taiwan's "badass advocate" in Washington, emphasizing that one of her missions is to ensure Taiwan receives the military armaments it needs in case Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) takes action.