US House Democrats try to force vote on Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel aid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 12) started a rarely-used legislative maneuver to try to force a floor vote on a Senate bill that would provide billions in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

They launched a discharge petition to circumvent Republican leadership, reported The Fiscal Times. By evening the petition had gained 169 signatures but was still short of the 218 it needed to succeed.

Democrats face a tough task because they hold 213 seats and will need at least five Republicans to break ranks to sign the petition. They will probably need even more Republicans to sign on because some progressives may refuse to support the bill due to their opposition to Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.

Also, Representative Brian Fitzpatrick launched a competing discharge petition the same day. His version called for a pared-down package of US$66 billion that would include some border security measures, such as requiring asylum seekers to stay in Mexico until their case can be heard.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called on Johson to go ahead and vote on the original Senate bill. When asked if he backed a House Republican proposal that the money be provided as a loan, McConnell said, “We don’t have time for all of this. We’ve got a bill that got 70 votes. Give members of the House an opportunity to vote on it. That’s the solution," reported Reuters.

On Feb. 13, the Senate passed a US$95.34 security aid bill that allocated US$61 billion for Ukraine, US$14 for Israel, and US$4.83 billion for Taiwan and other U.S. partners in the Indo-Pacific. However, it has languished in the House as Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to allow a vote on the bill, insisting that any foreign aid package must also include steps to deal with U.S.-Mexico border security.