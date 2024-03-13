Thai Representative to Taiwan seeks deeper ties, encourages investment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand Trade and Economic Office Executive Director Narong Boonsatheanwong touted Thailand’s construction projects and hoped for Taiwanese investment in a CNA interview on Tuesday (March 12).

Boonsatheanwong shared Thailand’s recent key projects and his future vision for cooperation with Taiwan. “In the past, many people have confused Taiwan with Thailand, but looking at it from a different perspective, it’s interesting and can affirm the intrinsic relationship between both sides,” he said.

Boonsatheanwong said that Taiwanese like traveling to Thailand, with approximately 750,000 Taiwanese tourists visiting the country last year. Thai generally view Taiwanese tourists as “premium travelers,” and Thai and Taiwanese societies share similar principles and are vibrant communities, he added.

Boonsatheanwong also said that Thailand is currently expanding its construction projects, circuit board manufacturing, and other industries.

“As a hub for Southeast Asia’s important electronics manufacturing industry, Thailand’s printed circuit board production value is also noteworthy,” Boonsatheanwong said. “Taiwan has foresight in the semiconductor and electronics fields, as well as ideas for the development of clean energy and digital transformation, so cooperation between Taiwan and Thailand will be fruitful,” he added.

Boonsatheanwong also mentioned Thailand's “landbridge” project, meant to shorten navigation between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. He said he hopes that Taiwanese companies invest in it since many Taiwanese shipping companies have experience investing in similar projects abroad.

Regarding reports by some foreign media that Taiwan is a dangerous place in the world, he holds the opposite view and believes that Thailand and Taiwan are prosperous areas in the Indo-Pacific region. “Thailand and Taiwan are good partners that can mutually achieve economic prosperity with its neighboring countries,” he stressed.

Boonsatheanwong became the executive director of the Thailand Trade and Economic Office on Feb. 11, according to CNA.