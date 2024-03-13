American YouTuber hops Taipei MRT barrier, shouts 'free Palestine'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American tourist surnamed Chang (張) was removed by police on Monday (March 11) from a Taipei Metro station after he climbed over a barrier without paying to protest the Israel-Hamas war.

The incident occurred at the Taipei MRT Guiting Station, according to Taipei City Police Department. Chang climbed over a barrier without paying, stood on a metal bin, and began shouting, "Free Palestine, ceasefire!"

MRT staff were unable to get Chang to come down, so they called the police at around 5 p.m. When police arrived, Chang could be heard saying, "You have to arrest me," reported ETtoday.



Chang shouts slogans while standing on metal bin. (Newstpn.com screenshot)

Police then took 47-year-old Chang aside for questioning and found out he was an anti-war YouTuber. Police then handed Chang over to the MRT police for processing.

Chang was fined NT$1,500 (US$47) for violating the Mass Rapid Transit Act. After he signed for the fine, MRT police escorted him out of Guting MRT Station.

The MRT police urged the public to comply with the Mass Rapid Transit Act and Taipei Metro passenger guidelines when using the MRT. Entering or exiting the station should not involve shouting that affects the boarding process or disrupts passenger movement within the station.



Police pull Chang down. (Newstpn.com screenshot)

Any behavior violating ticket inspection procedures, specified locations, or methods of entering/exiting the station or boarding/alighting from the train may result in a fine of NT$1,500, said MRT police. To ensure the safety of the MRT system and passengers, if any people are observed displaying heightened emotions, shouting, or similar behaviors, station personnel or security should be immediately sought for assistance.

Alternatively, emergency services can be contacted at 110. Upon receiving the report, MRT police will promptly respond to handle the situation.