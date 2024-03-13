Taipei sisters held over death of 1-year-old in foster care

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The death of a 1-year-old boy in Taipei entrusted to the Child Welfare League Foundation who employed a nanny surnamed Liu (劉) for full-time foster care, is drawing closer scrutiny from authorities who have detained Liu’s sister and investigated the social worker responsible for overseeing the case.

Police brought in the social worker, surnamed Chen (陳), for questioning and also seized her laptop and cell phone as evidence, as allegations have been made that she falsified documents regarding the case. Chen now faces charges that she did not make appropriate follow-up visits to the child while in foster care, per PTS.

Social workers are required to evaluate the condition of children placed in foster care, including detailed reports and photographs regarding mental and physical health. After questioning, Chen was released on bail of NT$300,000 (US$9,530) on suspicion of forging such documents and negligent death on Tuesday evening (March 12).

Senior executives of the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF) held a press conference on Tuesday, apologizing to the public over the child’s death. The CWLF denied any wrongdoing in the case, alleging no documents were forged.

The CWLF said Liu had a good record, noting that she and the child had been visited at home in the past, only canceling a scheduled December visit due to an illness related to another child under her care.

Liu has been in police custody on child abuse charges since the death of the child was reported on Dec. 24. Liu's sister was also taken into custody in February on similar charges.

A foreign caregiver assigned to care for Liu’s mother-in-law tipped off police to potential child abuse after the boy's death. The foreign caregiver admitted to witnessing long-term abuse of the boy at the hands of Liu, per Liberty Times.

The caregiver said she tried to stop the abuse but felt powerless due to her contract. Furthermore, the caregiver worried she could be falsely charged with child abuse should something happen to the boy. To protect herself, she began recording the abuse at the hands of Liu on her cell phone, which she later provided to police.

The foreign caregiver has agreed to become a witness in the case against Liu and her sister. Meanwhile, an investigation by the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office into wrongdoing by CWLF continues.