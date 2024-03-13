An Epic Coca-Cola™ Culinary Collab: F. HERO & Chef Pom Serve 'Epic Night Out' in Foodmarks MV

Coca-Cola™ Foodmarks Campaign Delivers a Delicious Mix of Thai Flavour and Music, Starring Chart-Topping Rapper and Celebrity Chef





BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 - Level up your next hangout, crew! Coca-Cola™ just dropped Foodmarks in ASEAN & South Pacific, and it is next level. Forget boring food tours - Foodmarks is all about creating a cultural movement that celebrates local flavours and rhythms. For Coca-Cola, it's all about uncovering hidden gems in YOUR city. Turning legendary food shops that have been cookin' up magic for generations into epicentres of real magic. Think epic eats, unforgettable nights with your crew, great beats, and the perfect ice-cold bottle of Coca-Cola to fuel it all.





Thailand is kicking off Foodmarks with a music video that'll have you craving all the street food while bopping your head. Titled "Epic Night Out" the video features the legendary Thai rapper F.Hero and the highly-respected, OG foodie boss, Chef Pom.Originally composed by F. Hero, the song lyrics are peppered with famous street food delicacies and locations where Thailand's Gen Zs often frequent. Directed by Julien and Quentin from Hamlet, the music video tells the story of two legends meeting for the first time and having an epic night out with Bangkok street food and Ice-Cold Coke. Badmixy, one of the most trending influencers in Thailand and well-known for documenting the latest food and beverage trends in the country, also joins in the fun with a cameo appearance in the film. A trail of Easter Eggs in the film is sure to surprise and excite fans.TeeJae Sonza, Senior Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola says that the Coca-Cola Foodmarks in Thailand is one example of how Coke embraces the vibrant legacy of street food culture to bring together younger audiences for both small and big moments of connection. According to Sonza, by blending the scene's culinary attributes as represented by Chef Pom with one of the hottest names in the Thai music scene, F.Hero, Coca-Cola hopes to provide fresh ways for Gen Z trailblazers to bring their tribe together to enjoy and vibe with these often-iconic food destinations.This dream team, along with F.Hero's fashion-forward Coke™ Cutlery Crew (it's a vibe!) in this MV takes you on an exciting ride through Bangkok's electrifying street food scene. Get ready for drool-worthy close-ups, a catchy #CokeFlip dance move you gotta learn, and even custom Coca-Cola tuk-tuks because why not?The "Epic Night Out" video is just the appetizer for the Coca-Cola Foodmarks experience. There's more exciting happenings to hit the streets such as Interactive Food Fests where Bangkok's vibrant street food scene gets an epic audiovisual (AV) takeover this April! Get ready for a mind-blowing sensory experience that'll leave you hungry for more. Other markets will follow soon so keep your eyes glued for updates in each market.Sonza further enthuses, "At the heart of the unwavering presence of Coca-Cola in the ASEAN & South Pacific is the celebration of shared meals with family and friends. With Foodmarks, we go beyond the dining table experience to spotlight the vibrant souls of local neighbourhoods and the uncharted culinary treasures nestled within bustling cityscapes. This campaign is an ode to those legendary food shops rich in stories and flavours, offering this new generation of foodies a sensory expedition. It's about crafting epic food narratives where every sip of Coca-Cola elevates the moment, connecting friends and families with each other, as well as to both heritage and innovation in taste."Foodmarks builds upon the legacy of Coca-Cola's "A Recipe for Magic" campaign, celebrating the power of shared meals and the connections forged around food. It's about turning your next visit to a local legend into an epic night out, fuelled by good food, good friends, and a refreshing Coca-Cola.So, grab your squad or crew, crank up the volume, and get ready to embark on a culinary adventure with Coca-Cola Foodmarks!Hit up Coca-Cola on Facebook ( @CocaColaTH ), Instagram ( @cocacola_th ), and on their website ( https://www.coca-cola.com/th/th/offerings/foodmarks ) for more info and all the Foodmarks updates! Get ready to share your epic eats and food adventures using #CocaColaFoodmarks #Foodmarks #RealMagic #CokeCutleryCrew #EpicNightOut #CokeFoodmarks #RecipeForMagicHashtag: #CocaColaFoodmarks #Foodmarks #RealMagic #CokeCutleryCrew #EpicNightOut #CokeFoodmarks #RecipeForMagic

