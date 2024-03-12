Oilseeds Market Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size A Comprehensive Guide

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Oilseeds Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Oilseeds Market.

The Oilseeds Market has witnessed steady growth over the years, with projections indicating further expansion in the coming years. Oilseeds serve as a vital source for oil production, contributing significantly to various industries such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the oilseeds market, covering key trends, drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31292

Market Overview

In 2016, the global oilseeds market was valued at $215,696 million. Since then, the market has experienced steady growth, driven by increasing demand for vegetable oils, rising health consciousness among consumers, and expanding applications in various end-use industries. By 2023, the market is projected to reach $255,213 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Oilseeds are grown primarily for obtaining oil. The major sources of edible oils are copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, rapeseed, soybean, and sunflower seed. Oil is extracted either by mechanical extraction processes in oil mills or by chemical extraction using solvents. For example, the oil content in seeds ranges from 20% for soybean and 40% for sunflowers and rapeseed. After the extraction process, the crushed seeds are further processed into animal feeds.

Factors Driving Growth

Several factors contribute to the growth of the global oilseeds market. Firstly, the rising global population, coupled with changing dietary preferences, has led to increased consumption of vegetable oils, which are derived from oilseeds. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming natural oils, such as olive oil and soybean oil, has further boosted market demand. Moreover, the expanding application of oilseeds in biofuel production has created new avenues for market growth, driven by initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31292

In 2016, the soybean segment accounted for approximately three-fifths share of the global market in terms of volume. Increase in the consumption of soybean, owing to its increased application in the production of edible oil, fatty acids, soaps, biodiesels, and animal feed is expected to drive the market growth. Further, increase in production of soybean in Brazil, Argentina, and others propel the market growth. In addition, surge in the global population has led to increase in demand for edible oils for preparing food products.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite the promising growth prospects, the oilseeds market faces several challenges. Fluctuations in weather patterns and adverse climatic conditions pose a significant risk to oilseed cultivation, leading to yield variability and affecting overall market supply. Furthermore, the volatility in commodity prices, influenced by geopolitical tensions and trade policies, presents challenges for market players in terms of pricing strategies and profit margins. Additionally, environmental concerns related to deforestation and habitat loss due to increased cultivation of oilseed crops raise sustainability issues, necessitating responsible agricultural practices.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The global oilseeds market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving to enhance their market presence through strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and geographical expansion.

Major Players Profiled in this Study:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bayer CropScience AG

Burrus Seed Farm

Dow AgroSciences LLC.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd.

Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd.

Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

KWS Saat AG

Syngenta AG

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31292

Additional Key Players:

Land O’Lakes Inc.

Limagrain

Mahyco Seeds Company Limited

Monsanto

Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.

Rallis India Limited

Seed Co. Limited

Stine Seed Company

Sunora Foods

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report presents an in-depth analysis of current trends, drivers, and dynamics in the global oilseeds market, offering insights into prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 help stakeholders understand the industry’s prevailing scenario.

In-depth analysis of key segments showcases oilseed types and products used across various regions.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices of key players globally and identifies market opportunities.

Profiles of key market players, along with their strategies and developments, provide a comprehensive understanding of the industry’s competitive landscape.

Segmentation Analysis

The oilseeds market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, major categories include soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, and others. Each type offers distinct characteristics and applications, catering to diverse consumer needs. In terms of application, the market encompasses food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with each region exhibiting unique market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Key Market Segments: By Oilseeds Type: Copra

Cottonseed

Palm Kernel

Peanut

Rapeseed

Soybean

Sunflower Seed For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31292 By Product: Animal Feed

Edible Oil By Type: Genetically Modified

Conventional By Biotech Trait: Herbicide Tolerant

Insecticide Resistant

Other Stacked Trait By Geography: North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Netherlands Spain Franc Italy UK Norway Switzerland Russia Ukraine Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Indonesia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina Paraguay Africa Rest of LAMEA



Table of Contents Market Summary

Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Market Size by Type and Application

Regional Market Status and Outlook

Market Analysis and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix – Continue……

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31292