Oilseeds Market Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size A Comprehensive Guide

The Oilseeds Market has witnessed steady growth over the years, with projections indicating further expansion in the coming years. Oilseeds serve as a vital source for oil production, contributing significantly to various industries such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the oilseeds market, covering key trends, drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities.
Market Overview
In 2016, the global oilseeds market was valued at $215,696 million. Since then, the market has experienced steady growth, driven by increasing demand for vegetable oils, rising health consciousness among consumers, and expanding applications in various end-use industries. By 2023, the market is projected to reach $255,213 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.
Oilseeds are grown primarily for obtaining oil. The major sources of edible oils are copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, rapeseed, soybean, and sunflower seed. Oil is extracted either by mechanical extraction processes in oil mills or by chemical extraction using solvents. For example, the oil content in seeds ranges from 20% for soybean and 40% for sunflowers and rapeseed. After the extraction process, the crushed seeds are further processed into animal feeds.
Factors Driving Growth
Several factors contribute to the growth of the global oilseeds market. Firstly, the rising global population, coupled with changing dietary preferences, has led to increased consumption of vegetable oils, which are derived from oilseeds. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming natural oils, such as olive oil and soybean oil, has further boosted market demand. Moreover, the expanding application of oilseeds in biofuel production has created new avenues for market growth, driven by initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.
In 2016, the soybean segment accounted for approximately three-fifths share of the global market in terms of volume. Increase in the consumption of soybean, owing to its increased application in the production of edible oil, fatty acids, soaps, biodiesels, and animal feed is expected to drive the market growth. Further, increase in production of soybean in Brazil, Argentina, and others propel the market growth. In addition, surge in the global population has led to increase in demand for edible oils for preparing food products.
Challenges and Restraints
Despite the promising growth prospects, the oilseeds market faces several challenges. Fluctuations in weather patterns and adverse climatic conditions pose a significant risk to oilseed cultivation, leading to yield variability and affecting overall market supply. Furthermore, the volatility in commodity prices, influenced by geopolitical tensions and trade policies, presents challenges for market players in terms of pricing strategies and profit margins. Additionally, environmental concerns related to deforestation and habitat loss due to increased cultivation of oilseed crops raise sustainability issues, necessitating responsible agricultural practices.
Key Players and Competitive Landscape
The global oilseeds market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving to enhance their market presence through strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and geographical expansion.
Major Players Profiled in this Study:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Burrus Seed Farm
- Dow AgroSciences LLC.
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd.
- Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd.
- Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd.
- KWS Saat AG
- Syngenta AG
Additional Key Players:
- Land O’Lakes Inc.
- Limagrain
- Mahyco Seeds Company Limited
- Monsanto
- Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.
- Rallis India Limited
- Seed Co. Limited
- Stine Seed Company
- Sunora Foods
Segmentation Analysis
The oilseeds market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, major categories include soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, and others. Each type offers distinct characteristics and applications, catering to diverse consumer needs. In terms of application, the market encompasses food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with each region exhibiting unique market dynamics and growth opportunities.
Table of Contents
- Market Summary
- Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players
- Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation
- Market Size by Type and Application
- Regional Market Status and Outlook
- Market Analysis and Outlook
- Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application
- Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics
- Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders
- Market Effect Factor Analysis
- Research Finding/ Conclusion
- Appendix
– Continue……
