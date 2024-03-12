Biostimulant Market Anticipating Future Market Size, A Strategic Advantage for Business Leaders

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Biostimulant Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Biostimulant Market.

The Biostimulant Market has witnessed substantial growth over the years, driven by increasing awareness about sustainable agricultural practices and the need for improving crop productivity. Biostimulants are substances or microorganisms applied to plants to enhance nutrient uptake, efficiency, tolerance to abiotic stress, and crop quality. The market, valued at $1,784 million in 2016, is projected to reach $4,089 million by 2023, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Biostimulants are biologically produced fertilizers that are used to stimulate plant development and productivity, in addition to the nourishment of agrarian products. A biostimulant boosts plant development and growth throughout the crop life cycle, i.e., from seed germination to plant maturity. These fertilizers further help in facilitating nutrient translocation, assimilation, and use; and enhance soil fertility mainly by stimulating the development of interdependent soil microorganisms.

Factors Driving Growth

Several factors contribute to the growth of the global biostimulant market. Firstly, the escalating demand for organic food products and sustainable farming practices has significantly boosted the adoption of biostimulants among farmers worldwide. Consumers’ growing preference for chemical-free and environmentally friendly agricultural products has prompted farmers to integrate biostimulants into their crop management practices.

Moreover, the adverse effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and declining soil fertility, have necessitated the use of biostimulants to improve crop resilience and yield stability. Biostimulants play a vital role in mitigating the impact of abiotic stressors on plants by enhancing their physiological processes and nutrient absorption capabilities.

Furthermore, supportive government initiatives and regulations promoting the use of biostimulants in agriculture have fostered market growth. Governments across various regions are implementing policies to encourage sustainable farming practices and reduce the reliance on synthetic agrochemicals, thereby creating a conducive environment for the biostimulant industry.

Increase in focus to increase crop productivity and quality drives the surging demand for biostimulant products in the market. Another significant factor influencing the market growth is the introduction of sustainable agriculture to protect the environment from adverse effects, especially in Europe and North America. However low awareness about the advantages of biostimulants in agricultural activities among the farmers impedes the market growth.

Thorough analysis of current trends and emerging estimations in the global biostimulant market.

Market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 provide insights into industry dynamics.

Competitive intelligence on leading manufacturers and distributors aids in understanding the competitive landscape across different regions.

Comprehensive analysis of factors driving and restraining market growth is included.

Detailed examination of key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors offer insights into market dynamics.

Profiles of key players and analysis of their strategies help determine the competitive outlook of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global biostimulant market is segmented based on type, crop type, application method, form, and geography. By type, biostimulants are categorized into humic substances, amino acids, seaweed extracts, microbial amendments, and others. Each type of biostimulant offers unique benefits to plants, such as improved nutrient uptake, enhanced root development, and increased stress tolerance.

Crop type segmentation includes fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornamentals, and others. Biostimulants find widespread application across various crops to enhance their growth, yield, and quality.

Application methods for biostimulants include foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. Depending on the crop’s requirements and growth stage, farmers choose the most suitable application method to ensure maximum efficacy and nutrient absorption.

The market is also segmented based on the form of biostimulants, including liquid, dry, and others. Liquid biostimulants are commonly preferred due to their ease of application and rapid absorption by plants.

By Type

Acid-based Humic Acid Fulvic Acid

Amino Acid

Extract-based Seaweed Extracts Other Plant Extracts

Others B-Vitamins Chitin & Chitosan Microbial Soil Amendments



By Crop Type

Row Crops & Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Other Crops

By Application

Foliar

Soil

Seed

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Spain Italy France UK Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA South Africa Brazil Turkey Rest of LAMEA



Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global biostimulant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are the leading markets for biostimulants, owing to the strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture and stringent regulations regarding chemical pesticide usage. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing agricultural activities, rising demand for high-quality crops, and government initiatives promoting organic farming practices.

