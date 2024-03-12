Seed Market Future of Market Size Harnessing the Power of Innovation for Growth

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Seed Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Seed Market.
The Global Seed Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by technological advancements in agriculture, increasing demand for high-quality seeds, and a growing population. In 2016, the market was valued at $54,469 million, and it is projected to reach $68,711 million by 2023, indicating a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2017 to 2023.
Seed is a small embryonic plant enclosed within a covering known as seed coat. Seed formation completes reproduction process in plants with the development of the embryo from zygote and seed coat from ovule integuments. Seed serves numerous functions for plants such as nourishment of the embryo, dormancy during unfavorable conditions, and dispersal to a new location. Larger food reserves present in the seed helps the seed grow faster as compared to sporeling from a spore. Hybridization, molecular marker-assisted breeding, and gene insertion technologies are some of the agricultural market developments, which expected to boost the growth of the seed industry.
Market Dynamics
Several factors contribute to the growth of the seed market. Technological innovations, such as genetic engineering and biotechnology, have led to the development of superior seed varieties with enhanced traits such as resistance to pests and diseases, increased yield potential, and tolerance to adverse environmental conditions. These advancements have enabled farmers to improve crop productivity and profitability, thereby driving the demand for quality seeds.
Moreover, the increasing global population and changing dietary preferences have necessitated higher agricultural production to meet food demand. This has further fueled the adoption of advanced seeds and farming practices to enhance crop yield and quality. Additionally, government initiatives and policies supporting agricultural development and modernization have played a crucial role in promoting the use of certified seeds among farmers.
In May 2016, S&W Seed Company acquired SV Genetics Pty, Ltd., an Australian manufacturer of proprietary sunflower and sorghum seed, to expand their existing product portfolio and widen their geographical reach.
Competitive Landscape
The global seed market is highly competitive, with several multinational and regional players competing based on product quality, innovation, pricing, and distribution network.
Major Players Operating in the Seed Market:
- Advanta Limited
- Bayer CropScience AG
- DLF Seeds A/S
- Dow AgroSciences LLC
- E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company
- Groupe Limagrain Holding SA
- KWS AG
- Land O’ Lakes, Inc.
- Sakata Seed Corporation
- Syngenta AG
Key Players:
- Ajeet Seeds Private Limited
- Ankur Seeds Pvt. Ltd.
- Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- China National Seed Group Corp.
- Emerald Seed, Inc.
- Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co., Ltd.
- Henan Goldoctor Seeds Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Dahua Seed Group Co., Ltd.
- Kaveri Seed Company
- Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.
- Nunhems Seeds Private Ltd.
- Rallis India Limited
- Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd.
- Shriram Bioseed Genetics India Limited Company
- S&W Seed Company
- Takii & Co. Ltd.
Key Benefits:
- Quantitative analysis of current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 in the seed market to identify prevailing opportunities.
- Mapping of major countries in each region according to individual market revenue.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors driving and restricting market growth.
- In-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market with key dynamic factors.
- Listing of leading players and their key developments in recent years.
Segment Analysis
The seed market can be segmented based on crop type, seed type, and geography. Crop types include cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Seed types comprise conventional seeds and genetically modified (GM) seeds. Geographically, the market is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Among these segments, cereals & grains hold a significant market share due to their widespread cultivation and high demand for improved seed varieties. Furthermore, the adoption of GM seeds is increasing rapidly, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe, owing to their benefits such as higher yield potential and reduced input costs.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Type
- Genetically Modified (GM) Seed
- Conventional Seed
By Crop
- Field Crops
- Cotton
- Corn
- Rice
- Wheat
- Millet
- Sunflower
- Sorghum
- Fruit & Vegetable Crops
- Tomato
- Okra
- Chilli
- Melon
- Gourds
- Cabbage
- Cauliflower
- Cucumber
- Others (Eggplant, Pumpkin, Radish, and Carrot)
By Availability
- Commercial Seeds
- Saved Seeds
By Seed Treatment
- Treated
- Untreated
By Seed Trait
- Herbicide Tolerant
- Insecticide Resistant
- Other Stacked Traits
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of LAMEA
Regional Outlook
Geographically, North America dominates the global seed market, driven by extensive agricultural activities, supportive regulatory frameworks, and the presence of leading seed companies. The region is witnessing a growing adoption of biotech crops and advanced seed technologies, contributing to market growth.
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing population, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives to modernize agriculture. Countries like China and India are key contributors to the regional market due to their large agricultural land area and focus on enhancing crop productivity.
Table of Contents
- Market Summary
- Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players
- Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation
- Market Size by Type and Application
- Regional Market Status and Outlook
- Market Analysis and Outlook
- Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application
- Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics
- Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders
- Market Effect Factor Analysis
- Research Finding/ Conclusion
- Appendix
– Continue……
The report addresses several critical inquiries:
- What are the primary drivers fueling market growth?
- What challenges and constraints are affecting the market?
- What opportunities are emerging within the market?
- What potential threats and risks could impact the market?
- What is the current market size and its growth rate?
- What are the market segments and their respective sizes?
- Which region(s) are expected to witness the highest growth and market share?
- What geographical variables are influencing the market?
- Who are the key market players and how do they rank?
- What recent partnerships, product/service launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the profiled companies?
- What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including their business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?
- What is the current market outlook, considering recent changes and potential growth opportunities?
- What are the drivers, obstacles, and limitations in both developing and emerging regions?
- How does the market analysis leverage Porter’s five forces analysis?
- How does the Value Chain concept offer insights into market dynamics?
Why Purchasing the Market for the Following Reasons:
- Investigating emerging market trends and their potential impact on expansion.
- Discussing factors, challenges, and opportunities affecting the global industry significantly.
- Analyzing technological advancements and benchmarks indicative of the industry’s projected growth.
- Conducting a thorough examination of market statistics, historical data, and current growth conditions to offer futuristic growth estimates.
What are the objectives of this report?
- This market report provides insights into the anticipated market size for the Industry at the end of the forecast period.
- Additionally, it assesses historical and current market sizes.
- Utilizing various metrics, the report presents charts illustrating year-over-year growth (percentage) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the projected period.
- The research includes a comprehensive market overview, geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance analysis of key competitors.
- Furthermore, it evaluates the present state of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, while also exploring future growth prospects.
- The study analyzes the expected growth rate, market size, and market value for the upcoming period.
