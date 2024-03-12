Biopesticides Market Future of Market Size Unlocking New Business Growth Opportunities | (CAGR) of 16.9%

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Biopesticides Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Biopesticides Market.

The Biopesticides Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by increasing awareness about environmentally friendly agricultural practices and stringent regulations on conventional pesticides. According to market research data, the global biopesticides market is expected to reach $11,176 million by 2022, representing a substantial increase from $3,738 million recorded in 2015. This growth is attributed to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Drivers

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the biopesticides market. Firstly, the escalating demand for organic food products, coupled with concerns regarding food safety and environmental sustainability, has prompted farmers to adopt biopesticides as a viable alternative to synthetic chemicals. Additionally, the resurgence of integrated pest management (IPM) practices, which emphasize the use of multiple pest control methods, including biopesticides, has further fueled market expansion. Moreover, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing the adverse effects of chemical pesticides on human health and the environment have propelled the adoption of biopesticides globally.

The demand for organic products and other produced through organic farming are the major drivers for the biopesticides market. Led by bacillus thuringiensis (bt)-based products, biopesticides have achieved market penetration as a replacement for conventional insecticides, nematicides, and fungicides in agricultural applications. Furthermore, increase in costs for synthetic pesticide application help to drive the biopesticides market. This gives biopesticide manufacturers a tremendous opportunity to gain market shares through commercial and organic farming production.

Product Segmentation

The biopesticides market comprises various product types, including microbial pesticides, plant-based pesticides, and biochemical pesticides. Microbial pesticides, which are derived from naturally occurring microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, dominate the market owing to their effectiveness and environmentally friendly nature. Plant-based pesticides, derived from botanical extracts, are also witnessing significant adoption due to their low toxicity and residue-free properties. Biochemical pesticides, which include substances such as pheromones and plant growth regulators, are gaining prominence as alternatives to conventional chemicals.

There are currently four top global manufacturers of biopesticides (i.e., Agraquest, Certis, Koppert, and Valent Biosciences). Koppert is a leading supplier of predators, while the other companies specialize in microbial and bacterial products. Their market shares are difficult to determine as most are either privately owned or a small part of larger synthetic pesticide parent companies. For example, Agraquest was purchased by Bayer CropScience in 2012, Certis is part of Mitsui’s AgriScience Division, and Valent is part of Sumitomo Chemical Company.

Key Market Players:

Actagro LLC.

Ag Biochem Inc.

Agbitech Pty Ltd.

Bio-Tech Ltd.

Amit Biotech

Amvac Chemical

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Arbico Organics

Bayer

BASF Corp.

Other prominent market players include:

Bedoukian Research Inc.

Bioag Alliance

Biologic Co.

Biogard

Biosafe Systems LLC.

Biotepp

Bioworks Inc.

Bonide Products

Certis Usa LLC.

Dow Agrosciences

Dsm Food Specialties

Embrapa Milho E Sorgo

The global biopesticides market is highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. Significant consolidation has occurred in the market over the last few years, a trend expected to continue due to the increasing acceptance of biopesticides and technological advancements.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report offers an extensive analysis of current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the global biopesticides market from 2014 to 2022, aiding in identifying prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis helps understand the types of biopesticides expected to gain prominence in the near future.

Detailed analysis covers various types of crops on which biopesticides are used.

Key product positioning is analyzed along with monitoring top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled, and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed, aiding in understanding the competitive outlook of the market.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the favorable market outlook, the biopesticides industry faces certain challenges, including limited shelf life, high production costs, and variability in efficacy under different environmental conditions. Moreover, the lack of awareness among farmers and regulatory hurdles in some regions pose obstacles to market growth. However, technological advancements, such as the development of encapsulation techniques to enhance product stability and efficiency, present opportunities for market players to overcome these challenges. Furthermore, collaborations between research institutions, government agencies, and industry stakeholders can facilitate innovation and accelerate market penetration.

Biopesticides Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Microbial Bacterial Fungal Viral

Predator

Bugs & Beetles

Nematodes

Parasites

Others (Pheromones and Protozoa)

By Crop Type:

Orchards

Grazing & Dry Land

Field Crops

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina Rest of LAMEA



Regional Analysis

Geographically, the biopesticides market exhibits a diversified landscape, with key regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently holds a significant share of the market, driven by strong demand from the United States, where organic farming practices are gaining traction. Europe follows closely, with stringent regulations favoring biopesticide usage. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, attributed to increasing awareness, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, and the presence of large agricultural economies such as India and China.

