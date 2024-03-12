Octa conducts the second workshop in Kuala Lumpur to establish a community for emerging traders

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - As part of its continuous effort to create a dedicated community for beginner traders in Malaysia, Octa teamed up with Ezone Constantine, a trading expert and coach, to hold a workshop called Trading 101: Workshop for beginners in Kuala Lumpur.





Held on 24 February 2024, this offline event focused on helping beginner traders learn Forex and achieve desired financial results. It was the second installment in the series of workshops for emerging traders—the first one, Learn to Earn, took place in November 2023. Through conducting this series of offline seminars, Octa aims to create a thriving community of Malaysian traders on their journey in the financial markets and help them learn the secrets of the trade.



The Trading 101 seminar featured Ezone Constantine, a professional investor and Forex trader, who covered a wide scope of topics, including:



What you need to know before you start trading?

How do the markets work?



How to make a profit?



Where to start?

How to choose the right broker and avoid scammers?



Secrets of success, including pro-trader mindset, money management techniques, and profitable strategies.



A follow-up to the November workshop, the Trading 101 event provided emerging traders with an opportunity to network with their peers and receive support and personal consultation from Octa and the guest expert. Participants also received special gifts from Octa and were granted access to a professional learning portal with exclusive materials. The takeaways included insights into managing the psychological aspects of trading and mastering essential calculations tailored to their capital, ensuring optimal entry points, stop loss ratios, and take profit levels.'This workshop is more than just an educational event; it's a gateway to longevity in the trading world. Octa goes the extra mile by curating an enriching learning experience, featuring esteemed speakers and certified experts who bring unparalleled expertise to the forefront of trading education,' said Ezone Constantine.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 42 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Global Banking and Finance Review

and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

