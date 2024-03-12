NTT Launches Innovation Alliance Program to Establish a Collaborative Platform, Co-Creating Future-ready Innovations in Private 5G, AI, IoT and Edge within Hong Kong’s Tech Ecosystem

NTT Innovation Alliance Program creates a collaborative platform in Hong Kong, leveraging the company's expertise and docomo business' success in Hong Kong and Japan to co-create within a diverse tech ecosystem that encompasses enterprises, partners, universities and startups to commercialize future-ready solutions from Proof-of-Concept to the Go-to-Market stage.

Partners in the program thus far include leading innovation hubs Cyberport and HKSTP , research center LSCM, academic research partners like CityU , PolyU , HKUST and various pioneering startups, united to harness collaborative synergies and maximize the collective potential of this alliance.

NTT's docomo 5G DX Square in Hong Kong offers a private 5G-ready environment outfitted with advanced equipment, as well as cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT and edge computing, enabling partners, enterprises and startups to conduct solution testing, development and demonstration.

From the left: · Dr. Shin Cheul Kim, Associate Vice-President for Research and Development (Knowledge Transfer), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology · Mr Kelvin Wong, Director, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University · Professor Ray Cheung Chak-chung, Associate Provost (Digital Learning), City University of Hong Kong and Chairman, IEEE Hong Kong Section · Mr Taichi Hiramatsu, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong, NTT Com Asia Limited · Mr Henry Li, Head of Ecosystem Development of Cyberport · Mr Eric Tong, Assoicate Director, Partnerships, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation · Ir Prof LAM Hiu Fung, Alan, JP, Chairman of LSCM R&D Centre

Next-generation Technology : NTT's docomo 5G DX Square in Hong Kong is designed with a standalone private 5G-ready environment with supporting equipment, combined with the latest technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Thing (IoT) and edge computing. This innovative space enables flexible and onsite Proof-of-Concept testing, development and showcases, offering firsthand experiences based on the expertise and market insights in Hong Kong, as well as knowledge, technical breakthroughs and achievements from docomo business in Hong Kong and Japan;

Co-Create Value : The program fully actualizes potential ideas, transforming them from starting-from-scratch concepts into fully-fleshed practical solutions with professional resources and experienced go-to-market support;

: The program fully actualizes potential ideas, transforming them from starting-from-scratch concepts into fully-fleshed practical solutions with professional resources and experienced go-to-market support; Co-Market to Local & Overseas: Co-created solutions can be commercialized in Hong Kong and potentially featured at flagship events in Japan or introduced in other markets.



[1] NTT Com Asia is one of the members of the Cyberport Technology Network (CTN).





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia Limited (NTT) announced today the launch of "NTT Innovation Alliance Program" with two I&T flagships, Hong Kong Cyberport (Cyberport)and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), research centers like the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM), and academic partners including City University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. The program will empower the tech ecosystem with NTT's mobile-first technology solutions, operational support and a shared vision for Hong Kong's digital growth. Together, we will co-create and commercialize innovative solutions that ultimately generate unparalleled value for the community."We are witnessing a surge of businesses stepping up to innovate sustainably in the AI era, as we collectively recognize the untapped potential of this space within the tech ecosystem. NTT is taking the pioneering initiative to forge an alliance, harnessing capabilities and amplifying synergies across sectors through sustainable innovations. We are committed to co-creating ready-to-market solutions with the enterprises, partners, universities and startups, positively impacting both Hong Kong society and other markets," saidNTT, as one of the pioneers in data centers and technological innovation, remains steadfast in further enhancing its digital infrastructure capabilities in Hong Kong. With continuous investment in data centers and advanced technologies such as private 5G, AI, IoT and edge, NTT will explore limitless invaluable possibilities and unlock the full potential of a futuristic digital society.Participants will unleash the full potential of NTT's commercially-proven digital capabilities and obtain exclusive access to technical breakthrough knowledge aggregated in Hong Kong and Japan. In addition, they will benefit from a wealth of expertise and insights shared by participating partners and universities. This collaborative environment will accelerate the development of enterprises and startups, enabling them to collaboratively create future-proof business models and technologies that will propel them towards long-term success.Looking ahead, a series of events will proceed throughout the year, including exploration workshops, training sessions and community programs. Participants will actively engage in collaborative initiatives to explore mutual advantages and co-development areas. Together, they will identify and co-create value-driven solutions that align best with market needs. The most innovative ideas and ready-to-market solutions are expected to be showcased by the end of this year.An Inaugural Ceremony took place during the "CO-CREATE InnoFuture" Afternoon Tech Mixer today, officially launching the program. Over 100 representatives of enterprises, partners, industry leaders, startups and stakeholders came together to witness this significant milestone.Details and schedule of the upcoming activities under the NTT Innovation Alliance Program will be announced in April. Interested parties can find out more information and register their interest at: www.ntt.com.hk/innovation-alliance-program Hashtag: #NTT

About NTT Com Asia Limited

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited ("NTT") is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world.



Riding on the leading enterprise mobile technology from docomo business in Japan, we are bringing cutting-edge and ready-to-market IoT, AI and other digital solutions to support enterprises to develop a mobile-first strategy in their digitalization journey. For more information, please visit: www.ntt.com.hk

