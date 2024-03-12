U.S Commercial Drones Market Future of Market Size Trends and Predictions for Epic Growth

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “U.S Commercial Drones Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the U.S Commercial Drones Market.
Introduction:
The U.S. commercial drones market is soaring to unprecedented heights, with an estimated value of $824.0 million in 2019. Anticipated to skyrocket to $2,333.82 million by 2027, this sector is experiencing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. This meteoric rise underscores the transformative impact of drone technology across industries.
Aircrafts that have the capability to fly autonomously with the help of an embedded program or which can be remotely operated from ground by a pilot are called as drones. Commercial drones are unmanned aerial aircrafts that are designed for commercial applications such as risk mitigation, resource planning, research & excavation, urban planning, engineering, farming management, tourism, aerial imaging, LiDAR applications, cargo management, weather monitoring, traffic control, green mapping, and others. These applications are utilized by several sectors such as agriculture and environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, and others as business solutions.
Innovation:
Innovation lies at the heart of the U.S. commercial drones market’s exponential growth. From agriculture to construction, drones are revolutionizing traditional processes, offering unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and safety. The versatility of drones is unlocking new avenues for exploration and application, driving forward industries with groundbreaking solutions.
The U.S. commercial drones market is segmented based on type, application and connectivity solution. Based on type, it is classified into fixed wing drones, rotary bade drones, and hybrid drones segment. Commercial drones have witnessed a rise in its adoption due to advancements in technology and increased adoption of mapping solutions. By application, the market is segmented into, agriculture and environment, media and entertainment, energy, government, construction & archaeology, and others. Based on the connectivity solution, the U.S. commercial drone market has been categorized into cellular network, global positioning system (GPS) and others.
Key Players Profiled:
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
- Parrot SA
- 3D Robotics, Inc.
- Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.
- PrecisionHawk Inc.
- Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
- Aeryon Labs Inc.
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- Insitu Inc.
Applications:
The proliferation of commercial drones extends far beyond conventional applications. These aerial marvels are reshaping the landscape of industries such as infrastructure inspection, aerial photography, and emergency response. By harnessing the power of drones, businesses are gaining invaluable insights, enhancing productivity, and elevating operational standards to unprecedented levels.
Industry Impact:
Across diverse sectors, drones are empowering industries to achieve feats once deemed impossible. In agriculture, precision agriculture techniques facilitated by drones are optimizing crop management, resource allocation, and yield prediction. Similarly, in the energy sector, drones are enhancing asset monitoring, maintenance, and safety protocols, ensuring operational excellence in challenging environments.
High-resolution satellite imagery
Increasing adoption of satellite imagery can limit the growth of the commercial drone market. Satellite imaging possesses an added advantage of government permissions, as most of the projects are government funded. Moreover, satellite imaging provides wider geographic reach, detailed information, and higher resolution images as compared to imaging done through drone. Satellite imaging is increasingly being used for green mapping, monitoring archaeological excavation sites, geospatial data collection and mapping, monitoring vegetation and land surfaces, and others.
Continuous innovations in the field of satellite imaging and advanced commercial satellites are expected to lead to cost-effective satellite imaging solutions in the market. Worldview series, Landsat series, SPOT series, ALOS series, QuickBird, and IKONOS are some of the popular examples of commercial satellites providing satellite imaging. DigitalGlobe, Inc., Airbus, DS GmbH are some of the prominent companies in the market. Thus, satellite imaging can be a technologically restraining factor for the market. These restraining factors are expected to deter the growth of the market severely.
Efficiency:
Efficiency lies at the core of the commercial drone revolution. By leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, drones are streamlining workflows, reducing costs, and mitigating risks. This heightened efficiency not only enhances bottom-line performance but also fosters innovation and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market landscape.
Safety:
Safety is paramount in the integration of drones into commercial operations. Through rigorous regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and industry collaboration, stakeholders are committed to ensuring the safe and responsible utilization of drones. By prioritizing safety measures, the U.S. commercial drones market is laying the foundation for sustainable growth and societal benefit.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
- This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Commercial Drones market, highlighting current trends and future estimations to identify potential investment opportunities.
- Stakeholders can gain insights into profitable trends to enhance their market positioning within the U.S. Commercial Drone Market.
- The report offers detailed information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the U.S. Commercial Drones market, including a thorough impact analysis.
- Quantitative analysis of the current U.S. Commercial Drone Market from 2020 to 2026 helps in assessing financial competency and market growth potential.
- Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers within the industry.
Key Market Segments:
By Type
- Fixed Wing Drones
- Rotary Blade Drones
- Hybrid Drones
By Application
- Agriculture and Environment
- Media and Entertainment
- Energy
- Government
- Construction & Archaeology
- Others
By Connectivity Solution
- Cellular Network
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Others
Increased application areas for GPS, LiDAR, mapping services, and others
Growth of the commercial drone market is supported by increased applications among various sectors such as green netting, estimation of crop health in a particular area, estimation of soil productivity and chemically affected areas, GIS services, conservation of forests, water resource management in agriculture & forestry, and others. Energy & resource management uses drones for estimation of land cover maps, vegetation maps, soil maps, and geology map. Drones are swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing demand for real-time crop monitoring, and field surveillance. Trimble UX5 and eBee Ag are some of the highly advanced drones used in agriculture. These offer high data accuracy, reverse thrust for precise landing, and high image capturing quality. In civil engineering, drones are required for resource mapping, evaluation of geological information, and estimation of suitable conditions for building planning and construction activities. In addition, the media & entertainment, insurance and tourism industries have wide area of application for the commercial drone market.
Partnerships:
Collaboration is key to unlocking the full potential of the commercial drones market. By fostering partnerships between industry players, regulatory bodies, and research institutions, the ecosystem is poised to address complex challenges and drive collective progress. Together, we can harness the transformative power of drones to build a future defined by innovation, efficiency, and opportunity.
- This market report provides insights into the anticipated market size for the Industry at the end of the forecast period.
- Additionally, it assesses historical and current market sizes.
- Utilizing various metrics, the report presents charts illustrating year-over-year growth (percentage) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the projected period.
- The research includes a comprehensive market overview, geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance analysis of key competitors.
- Furthermore, it evaluates the present state of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, while also exploring future growth prospects.
- The study analyzes the expected growth rate, market size, and market value for the upcoming period.
