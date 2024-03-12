Sorghum and Sorghum Seeds Market Future of Market Size How Data Analytics is Driving Business Growth

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Sorghum and Sorghum Seeds Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Sorghum and Sorghum Seeds Market.
Overview of the Global Sorghum and Sorghum Seeds Market
The Sorghum and Sorghum Seeds Market witnessed significant growth in recent years, with a valuation of $8,279 million in 2016. Sorghum, a versatile crop, has gained prominence due to its resilience to harsh environmental conditions, making it a preferred choice in regions prone to drought and heat stress. Furthermore, its diverse applications, ranging from food and beverages to animal feed and biofuel production, contribute to its increasing demand worldwide.
Sorghum is an ancient grain originated in Africa and is now grown in different regions across the globe such as South America, China, India, and the U.S. Sorghum grows using less water and other natural resources and is often referred to as the camel of crops. Sorghum is naturally gluten free and is safe for the consumers suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Sorghum plantation is on a rapid increase since the crop gains importance as a versatile plant that can tolerate different soil toxicities, drought, and a wide range of temperatures and altitudes.
Factors Driving Market Growth
Several factors contribute to the projected growth of the sorghum and sorghum seeds market. The rising demand for gluten-free and non-GMO products, coupled with increasing health consciousness among consumers, has spurred the consumption of sorghum-based products. Additionally, the expanding livestock industry, particularly in emerging economies, fuels the demand for sorghum grains as a cost-effective and nutritious feed ingredient. Moreover, the growing interest in biofuel production as an alternative to fossil fuels is driving the demand for sorghum seeds for ethanol production.
Key Players in the Global Market:
- National Sweet Sorghum Producers & Processors Association
- National Sorghum Producers
- Sorghum Forum of South Africa
- Shri Lal Mahal Group
- Richardson Seeds
- Mabele Fuels
- Advanta Seeds US
- DuPont
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Ingredion
Other Players in the Value Chain (Profiles not included in the report):
- Associated British Foods
- General Mills
- Sai Agro Exim
- SEMO Milling
- Chromatin Inc.
- Bunge Limited
- Cargill Incorporated
- Dow AgroSciences LLC
- Blue River Hybrids
- Taj Agro International Ltd.
- La Crosse Seed LLC
- Hancock Farm and Seed Company
- Pacific Seeds
- Allied Seed LLC
- Dyna-Gro Seed
Increase in demand for flex fuel vehicles that need biofuel and rise in adoption of forage and sweet sorghum especially for cattle and livestock feed are anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increase in commercialization of biofuel as well as rise in expenditure capability of the middle class population group especially in the densely populated emerging economies such as China and India are some other key aspects that drive the growth of the global sorghum and sorghum seeds market. Moreover, on account of its cost effectiveness and gluten free nature, sorghum finds extensive applications in ethanol production. Thus, rapid growth of the global alcoholic beverages industry is anticipated to drive the global sorghum and sorghum seeds market during the forecast period. However, increase in competition from alternatives coupled with changes in consumer preferences hamper the market growth.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
- This report offers a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023, aiding in identifying prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped based on individual market revenue.
- Region-wise and country-wise sorghum market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.
- Competitive landscape and value chain analysis are evaluated to understand the competitive environment across geographies.
- Extensive qualitative insights on significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth are provided.
Key Market Segments:
By Type:
- Grain Sorghum
- Forage Sorghum
- Biomass Sorghum
- Sweet Sorghum
By Application:
- Human Feed
- Biofuel and Ethanol
- Livestock Feed
By Region:
North America:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe:
- Germany
- Spain
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific:
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA:
- Brazil
- KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the market exhibits a varied landscape, with North America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific emerging as key regions for sorghum production and consumption. In North America, the United States dominates the market, owing to its extensive cultivation of sorghum for both human consumption and livestock feed. Africa, particularly countries in the Sahel region, holds significant potential for sorghum production due to its suitability to arid and semi-arid climates. Similarly, Asia-Pacific countries like India and China are witnessing an uptick in sorghum cultivation, driven by favorable government policies and increasing awareness about its nutritional benefits.
Challenges and Opportunities
Despite the promising growth prospects, the sorghum and sorghum seeds market faces challenges such as pest and disease outbreaks, which can affect crop yields and quality. Additionally, limited awareness about sorghum-based products in certain regions hampers market expansion. However, advancements in seed technologies and breeding programs aimed at enhancing yield and resilience offer opportunities for market players to capitalize on. Moreover, strategic collaborations and investments in research and development can further propel market growth and innovation in product offerings.
